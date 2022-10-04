Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nest Wifi Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6E and covers over 2,000 sq ft

- Available to pre-order now at £189.99 / $199.99

(Pocket-lint) - Google isn't waiting until its Made by Google event on Thursday to announce products. As well as a new Nest Doorbell, it's announced the Nest Wifi Pro - a new hub for its mesh network system that adds Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and wider range.

The Nest Wifi Pro is also available to pre-order now for £189.99 / $199.99 and comes in multiple colours (in the US, at least) - snow, linen, fog and lemongrass.

A single Nest Wifi Pro is capable of offering wireless internet coverage up to 2,200 square feet (120 square metres).

It is larger than the Nest Wifi or Google Wifi points available previously, is Matter compatible and comes with Bluetooth LE connectivity.

There are two 1 Gbps Ethernet ports and it is compatible with existing Google / Nest Wifi mesh setups. You can also purchase the new Pro model in a pack of three to get you started.

Google will showcase its other devices during the Made by Google event this week, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, and the Pixel Watch smartwatch - its first Wear OS wearable built in-house.

You can watch the event here: Google Pixel 7 launch: How to watch the Made by Google event.

