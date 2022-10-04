Google reveals Nest Doorbell Wired, replacing Nest Hello

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced several new smart home products via a Twitter thread from its official Made By Google account, with the first being a second generation wired Nest Doorbell.

The Nest Doorbell (Wired) as it is aptly named, is the successor to the Nest Hello doorbell that launched back in 2018. It features a similar design to the Nest Doorbell (Battery) that arrived in 2021 and it offers a "taller and enhanced camera view", according to Google. There's a 43 per cent recycled material body with a black camera sensor and housing at the top and a large button with an LED ring around it at the bottom.

The Twitter thread revealing the Nest Doorbell (Wired) said you will be able to see a head to toe view of the people on your doorstep, as well as packages, day or night. As the name suggests, the new doorbell is wired like the Nest Hello, so you don't need to worry about recharging the battery, but you will need to get it installed if you don't have an existing wired doorbell.

The Nest Doorbell (Wired) offers intelligent alerts so you know what is at your door - like a package - and it has familiar face alerts too, like the Nest Doorbell (Battery) and rebranded Nest Hello offer. You'll get three hours of event alerts and with a Nest Aware subscription, you can look back on up to 10 days of continuous history.

The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) is available in four colours - Snow, Linen, Ash and Ivy - and those in the US can preorder it from the Google Store for $179.99. Pricing and availability for the UK and Europe has not been revealed yet.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.