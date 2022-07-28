(Pocket-lint) - Smart security cameras and video doorbells are wonderful for providing peace of mind when you're away from home.

Google's Nest lineup includes some of our top picks on the market, but there has been a key feature oddly missing for quite some time.

Until now, it hasn't been possible to view the feed from your Nest Cams and Doorbells on Chromecast with Google TV.

It was quite a shocking oversight, in an otherwise fairly robust ecosystem, but we're happy to see it finally addressed.

Google said the feature is rolling out now and that "all Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells will be supported."

If you want to give it a try, here's how it works:

Grab your Chromecast Voice Remote Press the Google Assistant button Ask the assistant to show you your desired camera. E.g. "Show me the back garden camera" Your camera feed should start streaming on your TV

Activate Google Assistant on another device, like a Nest speaker or Android phone Ask Google to show you the camera on the TV. E.g. "Hey Google, show me the back garden camera on my TV" Your camera feed should start streaming on your TV

So far, Google has only mentioned support for Chromecast with Google TV, but presumably, this support will extend across other Android TV and Google TV devices in the future. We'll be keeping an eye as things develop.

Writing by Luke Baker.