(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced countless developments across its product portfolio at I/O 2022, of course, Android TV gets in on the action, too.

The company has shared details on what to expect when Android 13 arrives on TV platforms later this year.

One of the first announcements was that casting from Android will work with a much larger number of devices, and we'll also see Fast Pair arrive on Google TV to enable users to quickly and easily pair Bluetooth headphones.

In addition, Google says it will expand the capabilities of picture-in-picture viewing, allowing you to multi-task from the comfort of your living room.

Picture-in-picture mode will now be able to show group call videos, prevent chats from hiding content in other apps and a docked mode will be added.

The next Android TV version will also support more keyboard layouts, which will be especially important to those using non-QWERTY peripherals.

Audio and visual handling will get a boost, too, thanks to improved HDMI response and audio routing.

It's not a major update, but one that will bring refinements to the platform, much like we are seeing with the mobile equivalent.

The Android 13 TV beta 2 is available to developers now, but for the rest of us, we'll likely have to wait until later this year.

Writing by Luke Baker.