(Pocket-lint) - Google might soon launch a feature called 'Look and Talk' that will enable Google Nest Hub Max users to simply glance at their smart display to activate Google Assistant.

The feature - previously codenamed Blue Steel - has been spotted under its new name by 9to5Google in the code of a version of the Google app beta (13.14) uploaded to the Google Play Store.

According to the site, Google explained the 'Look and Talk' feature as allowing users to "look at the display from up to 5ft away to talk to Google" without having to say the "Hey Google" or "OK Google" wake words.

It's said the necessary processing will take place on the Nest Hub Max itself and won't be sent to the cloud, and the feature will work with Face Match and Voice Match so Assistant will still work for each individual user.

According to the code: "Your device relies on camera sensing and analyzes your video to determine if you want to activate your Assistant. Assistant may activate when you didn't intend it to, if it incorrectly detects you want its help. Your video is processed on-device and isn't sent to Google servers."

"If others want to use Look and Talk, they can set it up in their Home app or Assistant app settings. You can turn this feature off at any time in your Face Match settings."

At the moment, the Google Nest Hub Max has a camera on board and therefore the 'Look and Talk' feature will only be available to those who have the Max device.

5 reasons we love the new EZVIZ DB2 video doorbell By Pocket-lint Promotion · 10 February 2022 This is a great option if you're looking for a new video doorbell.

For now, there is no word on when this 'Look and Talk' feature could become official, but with so much detail surrounding it, we're hopeful it will be soon.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.