(Pocket-lint) - Google has confirmed its Nest Doorbell will struggle to retain charge in cold temperatures, after many users reported issues with the device via Google Nest support and Reddit.

Outlining how the smart video doorbell should work in colder climates, the newly-published support page is in response to owners experiencing problems with the operation - even when the device was wired in.

The product listing indicates that the operating temperature for the doorbell is -4°F (-20°C), which, of course, should be enough to cover almost all cases. However, crucially, Google has now clarified that the minimum charging temperature is 32°F (0°C).

As Google explains, though the device can still operate within this window, it won't charge and may drain quicker than usual. This is also why the doorbell is struggling to remain powered despite receiving a trickle charge through a home's existing doorbell wiring, which will naturally cause it to eventually shut down.

Even when the doorbell is brought in from the cold to charge, it can also take a while for it to be able to take on power, since it needs to reach 32°F (0°C). Some users have reported that this process can take days.

If this is the case, the doorbell within the Google Home app will read "charging paused" or "charging slowly", along with an extended estimated charging time.

Interestingly, owners of the Nest Camera (Outdoor/Indoor, Battery) have reported similar issues with the device's battery life being greatly reduced in cold temperatures, though this is still able to operate when wired in.

With Google already confirming that a second-gen version of its wired doorbell is on the way in 2022, here's hoping it won't fall foul of the same issue.

Writing by Conor Allison.