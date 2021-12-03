Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to change your Nest video doorbell ringtone to festive holiday sounds

- Happy Holidays!

(Pocket-lint) - If you own a Nest video doorbell, did you know you can change its ringtone? Google offers seasonal ringtones for its doorbells, including holiday-themed tones for the month of December. They'll ring both from the doorbell itself and any Google Nest speakers or smart displays in your home.  

Here's how to change your doorbell's ringtone to a festive holiday sound.

How to change your Google Nest video doorbell ringtone

You can select a new ringtone under settings in the Google Home app for Nest Doorbell (battery) or the Nest app for the Nest Doorbell (wired).

  1. Open the latest version of the Google Home or Nest app on your mobile device.
  2. Select your doorbell.
  3. Tap Settings.
  4. From here, you should see the option to change your ringtone. 

Note: Ringtones are available globally on the new battery-powered and wired Google Nest Doorbell. The Google Nest Doorbell (battery) requires the Google Home app and a Google Account. It’s not compatible with the Nest app or the home.nest.com site.

Need more help? See Google's Support hub for more details.

Which holiday ringtones can you try?

The new ringtones include sounds and tunes for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and more. You can hear them in the video above.

When will the holiday ringtones be available?

Ringtones will be available in both the Google Home App and Nest App starting 1 December 2021. On 4 January 2022, your doorbell's ringtone will automatically revert back to a default tone. 

