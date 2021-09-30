(Pocket-lint) - Google recently announced spooky Halloween ringtones for its Nest video doorbells. Unfortunately, they don't support the original Nest Hello doorbell, which was recently rebranded to Nest Doorbell (wired). But now, Google has confirmed it is working on a successor.

The new doorbell will support 24/7 recording and will work with the Google Home app, rather than the Nest app. It should launch in 2022.

In a blog post, Rishi Chandra, GM of Google Nest, said Google is committed to being more transparent with customers on where it is "taking the camera portfolio". Chandra added: "We know that those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history (via the Nest Aware subscription). We are excited to share that we will be launching a 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022".

He didn't provide any other details about the new doorbell, like whether it will have offline storage and battery backup - two features found in Google’s newer battery-powered Nest cameras and doorbells. The latest Nest Doorbell (wired) also has some features the battery version doesn’t offer, such as Alexa and SmartThings integration, a 2K colour sensor, wider field of view, upgraded zoom capabilities, and alerts for sounds via a Nest Aware.

EcoFlow's newest portable power station is the perfect companion for home and away By Pocket-lint Promotion · 30 September 2021

Chandra did discuss the merging of the Nest app with the Google Home app, however. Currently, users must open the Google Home app to manage newer Nest devices. If they own older Nest devices, they have to use the Nest app. But Chandra said Google is "committed to bringing the experiences and Nest devices you have come to love in the Nest app into the Home app". He also noted: "This will take time to get right".

Finally, Chandra revealed a desktop option for the Google Home app is coming next year, so you can view and control your Nest devices that way.