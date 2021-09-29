(Pocket-lint) - If you own a Nest video doorbell, did you know you can change its ringtone? Google offers seasonal ringtones for its doorbells, including Halloween-themed tones for the month of October. They will ring both from the doorbell itself and on any Google Nest speakers or smart displays in your home.

Here's how to change your doorbell's ringtone to one of the new spooky sounds.

You can select a new ringtone under settings in the Google Home app for Nest Doorbell (battery) or the Nest app for the Nest Doorbell (wired). The Verge said the new Halloween ringtones aren't coming to Google's older Nest Hello Doorbell.

Open the latest version of the Google Home or Nest app on your mobile device. Rolling out by 1 October 2021 Select your doorbell. Tap Settings. From here, you should see the option to change your ringtone.

Need more help? See Google's Support hub for more details.

They include an evil laugh, a skeleton dance, a spooky raven, a ghost boo, a howling werewolf, a cackling witch, and more.

The Halloween ringtones will arrive on 1 October 2021 and be available straight through to Halloween.

On 1 November 2021, your doorbell will automatically go back to the default tone. But you can go into your app settings and choose another seasonal tone for the holidays. Last year, there were holiday-themed tones for Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, and Kwanzaa. We expect similar ones to land this year.

There are also six new year-round ringtones available to choose from in settings.