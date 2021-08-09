Is Google working on a new Chromecast?

(Pocket-lint) - Google announced a flurry of new devices at the beginning of August and the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are due out in October, while the Pixel 5 5G is said to be coming at the end of August. It looks like there could still be more from the company before the year is out however.

Spotted by Android Poilce, a mysterious Google device has passed through the FCC with the description "Wireless Streaming Device". It has the model number GJQ9T. No further identifying information was offered in the listing, though going through FCC does typically mean a launch is soon.

Unfortunately, with little information, it's a bit of a guessing game as to what the device could be. A new Google Chromecast would seem the most logical guess and given 2020's Chromecast with Google TV also passed through FCC in August with the model number GZRNL, this would support that idea.

That said, the Chromecast with Google TV was described as an "Interactive Media Streaming Device" rather than "Wireless Streaming Device" like this listing, so it could be that we're looking at something else. Given Google just announced new Nest Cams and a new Nest battery-powered doorbell though, there aren't any obvious options left, especially as the inclusion of Wi-Fi 5 support rules out premium Pixel Buds.

We suspect that whatever the mystery device is, it will likely appear at the company's Made by Google event later this year. This typically takes place in October and it is where the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to be fully revealed.