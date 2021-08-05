(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced a run of new Nest products and the most interesting is the Nest Doorbell (battery), joining the Nest Hello to get your front door connected.

The battery-powered version of the doorbell will allow Google to better compete with the likes of Ring and Arlo, both of which offer a battery doorbell, meaning you don't need any wiring to install it - you just have to mount it by your door and connect it to your Wi-Fi network.

If you happen to have existing wiring, the new Nest Doorbell will also support this, so you have a choice of installation methods.

The camera is designed to give you a head-to-toe view of callers, meaning you can see what's happening right across your doorstep, not just at head level.

It also supports HDR, so you'll get a better picture in all conditions.

One of the important things that the new Nest Doorbell (battery) offers is on-device intelligence, meaning that it can determine for itself what it's seeing, able to pick out people, animals, vehicles and packages, all without needing a subscription (which Arlo requires, for example).

Google says that on-device machine learning makes this a smarter doorbell, so those responses are faster, allowing it to identify stuff that matters and ignore the things that don't matter - like branches waving in the wind.

Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals from Roborock By Pocket-lint Promotion · 5 August 2021

That should also mean that you're not overwhelmed with notifications on your phone, telling you about things that don't matter.

You'll be able to control your Nest Doorbell through the Google Home app (including viewing the charge level), and it will work with the Nest Hub, so you can just use voice to see what's happening at your door.

You'll still be able to get Nest Aware subscriptions for the Nest Doorbell, which will allow 30 days of event recording in the cloud.

The new Nest Doorbell will make it a lot easy for many more people to choose a Google device for the front door, enjoying the benefits that Ring and Arlo have offered for some time.

The new Nest Doorbell will cost £179.99 in the UK and will go on sale on 24 August. It will also be available in the US, Canada, and many European countries on the same day.