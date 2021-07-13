Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Deezer free users can now stream through Google Home/Nest speakers

(Pocket-lint) - Deezer has announced that its free account users can now use Google Assistant speakers to stream music. That means if you have any Google Home or Nest Home device, you can use it to stream your Deezer music even if you're not a paid subscriber. 

Of course, there are some third party speakers with Google Assistant built-in too, so if you have one of those, you can use that too. 

In the press release Deezer states that - once set up - you'll be able to ask Google Assistant to play your Flow, or you can request a playlist or artist. You can even play music to fit the mood you're in, so you can request happy music, sad music and so on. 

Of course, with "free" there are always caveats. In this instance, that means you will be served ads as you listen (but you can skip up to six of those every hour). In addition, playlists will always be played in shuffle mode. 

To enable the service all you have to do is open your Google Home app and follow the steps below: 

  • Tap 'Media' 
  • Select 'Music' under 'Manage your system' 
  • Under 'More music services' tap the blue link icon 
  • Tap 'Link account' 
  • Now log in to your Deezer account
  • Once complete, hit 'Done'

Once you've logged in and linked your account you can set it as your default music service. It will appear under 'Your music services'. Now just tap the round icon next to Deezer to make it your default. 

Deezer is rolling this free addition out to users in the UK, US and other markets where it has subscribers from today. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 13 July 2021.
