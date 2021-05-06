(Pocket-lint) - Google has added several new features to Google Assistant before Mother's Day takes place in the US this Sunday.

The Broadcast feature has been extended, so you can send a message to everyone in your family group no matter which device they have - as long as it runs Google Assistant, of course.

That includes mobile phones as well as smart screen devices, such as the latest Nest Hub.

Recipients can also reply automatically, by hitting the reply button or simply using his or her voice.

New seasonal Family Bell reminders are available, with additional languages to be supported soon: French, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, German, Hindi and Korean.

And, new stories and games are being added for the whole family to interact with or play across Assistant devices or Android phones and tablets.

A partnership with JK Rowling's Pottermore Publishing results in some Quidditch short stories, with further Wizarding World tales to come later in the year.

There will also be new trivia games to play, including one based on the popular Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? game show. And, Google has revealed that a number of Mother's Day Easter eggs are hidden in the experience. It suggests you try setting a timer, for example.

The new features will roll out to your devices from today.

Writing by Rik Henderson.