Is Google working on a Nest Hub 2 with Soli and Zigbee?

(Pocket-lint) - Google might soon update its Nest Hub Smart Display after a device passed through the FCC.

The device listing was spotted by 9to5Google and features the code name A4R-GUIK2, which is classified in the listing as an "Interactive Device". According to 9to5Google, Google has previously used Interactive when referring to its Smart Displays and speakers.

A4R-GUIK2 is listed as featuring Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Zigbee. Zigbee is a communication protocol used for smarthome devices that can be found in some Amazon's Echo devices, negating the need for a separate bridge connecting compatible devices to your router.

The device is also said to use an FCC e-label, which is said to confirm it has a screen, leading 9to5Google to assume it is the successor to the two-year old Nest Hub that arrived in October 2018.

Soli - Google's radar chip - also appears to be on board the device in the listing, suggesting that the next-generation of Nest Hub could offer gestures like the Nest Hub Max, such as raising your hand to pause a track.

At the moment, there is no confirmation from Google on a new Nest Hub and no further rumours surrounding the device but if A4R-GUIK2 is the Nest Hub 2 then we expect to see leaks ramp up over the next couple of months.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.