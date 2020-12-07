(Pocket-lint) - Apple Music is finally available on Google Assistant smart speakers and displays, according to Google.

The list of supported products includes Google’s own line of Nest devices, such as the new Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more. You, of course, need an Apple Music subscription to take advantage of the new integration. Apple Music starts at $9.99 per individual. Alternatively, you can get Apple Music through Apple One, starting at $14.95 per individual.

With this new Google Assistant integration, you can set Apple Music as the default service on your speakers, and then, with your voice, you can ask Google Assistant to play songs, albums, or playlists from Apple Music - just like you can from other services, like Spotify.

To play music from Apple Music, link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app and then bark a command. You can even play all your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs”.

Google said that Apple Music support will begin rolling from 7 December 2020 in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan. Keep in mind Amazon Alexa devices have supported Apple Music since 2018, so this integration is long overdue.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.