(Pocket-lint) - Google has updated Google Wifi - the Wi-Fi router it first released in 2016 but has since followed up with the Nest Wifi.

The new router, available on Google Store, maintains the original Google Wifi branding but comes with a new entry-level $99 price tag for a single unit or $199 for three, down from $129 and $299, respectively. It also comes with a 15W plug, instead of USB-C, and is partially made of recycled plastic.

There are some new built-in software tricks, too, like the ability to get notification alerts when a new device joins your network.

Google also deployed overall network performance improvements that should help “avoid congestion when multiple devices are online” by reducing delays. The more recent Nest Wifi, which launched last year and starts at $169 and provides a better range than the Gooogle Wifi, also received these software updates.

Google's $149 Nest Wifi Points, which offer an integrated Google Assistant smart speaker, is getting the new software updates, as well.

For a look at how all these compare to other mesh-networking routers available, see our round-up of the best ones to buy here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.