A new Nest smart speaker recently leaked through regulatory filing photos. In response, Google is offering up an official photo and even a video of the device.

The company reportedly sent a photo of the device to multiple media outlets as well as a video, all to unveil the product and confirm the Google Nest team is working "from home" on it. From the supplied press imagery, the device appears to be a rectangular smart speaker with rounded corners and a soft blue-gray texture and Google Assistant's dotted lights. And it can stand vertically.

It has an overall design that fits right in with the Nest Mini and Google Home Max. There's speculation this speaker is intended to replace the original Google Home, which is getting quite long in the tooth at this point. Even though it's still objectively a sleek, minimalist speaker, it is a bit, well, old. It could use a refresh.

Perhaps this is Google's latest take, and it will be a Nest Home. Maybe it'll cost around $130 or less, as well. Alternatively, Google might want to slot it between the first Home and the Home Max. Sort of like how Amazon has the Echo Plus. It's more advanced the latest-generation Echo, but it's not quite the Echo Studio with its "3D" hi-fi smart sounds.

Google hasn't said anything more about the new smart speaker, other than confirming it's real. If we had to theorise about when it might debut, maybe at the company's annual hardware showcase in the autumn? Nothing is for sure. We contacted Google for a comment and will report back if we learn more.