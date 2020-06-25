Google is offering a new way to use Google Meet and Google Duo, by adding both their group video calling capabilities to the Nest Hub Max and other Google Assistant-enabled smart displays with cameras. Previously, video calls on these devices were limited to 1:1 sessions.

Here's what you need to know, including how to get started.

You need a Nest Hub Max, obviously, or an Assistant smart display with a camera. You also need a free Google Meet or Google Duo account.

Create groups in the Duo mobile app. Ask your smart display, “Hey Google, make a group call." Tap on the group you want to connect with.

Google Duo calls support up to 32 people at a time, although your Nest Hub Max or smart display will only show up to eight participants, including yourself, simultaneously. You can start a group video call from your smart display with either your voice or by tapping the screen. Groups created in the Google Duo mobile app can also be later accessed on your smart display.

Nest Hub Max's auto-framing works, too, so you can move around and remain centered during your Google Duo group video call.

Ask your Nest Hub Max, “Hey Google, start a meeting”. Or, say, "Hey Google, join a meeting", then tap "enter a meeting code".

Google Meet calls support up to 100 participants at a time on a Nest Hub Max. It's not yet available on other Assistant smart displays at launch. You can join meetings simply by typing in the meeting code after saying “Hey Google, join a meeting” or through the calendar on your Nest Hub Max. If you start a new meeting, a push notification will be sent to your phone to share with others.

Google Meet does not yet support auto-framing on the Nest Hub Max.

Check out Google's blog post for more details.