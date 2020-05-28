Google is giving away its smallest smart speaker for free to subscribers of its premium subscription services. Here's what you need to know.

To find out if you're eligible to claim Google's offer, visit this webpage. If you are not eligible, you will be asked to try another account.

The giveaway is limited to active individual and student subscribers of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Music. If you're the primary account holder of a family plan, you can also get a free Google Nest Mini.

Google's offer includes the following legalese:

"Promotional code offer is provided by Google LLC and subject to the following terms. Offer must be redeemed by 11:59 PM PDT on June 30, 2020 or it will expire. Available only to users who are active paid members of an individual plan, student plan, or family plan head-of-household of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music on May 19, 2020. Users must be active members where their membership is not in a paused state as at the date of redemption. Each promotional code is valid for 1 redemption of a Nest Mini and will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability. Google reserves the right to modify these terms as needed."

The promotion is open until 30 June 2020 at 11:59pm PT (3am ET/8am UK time), though Google said it could end earlier if supplies run out.

At the moment, Google's offer appears to only be available in the US - although, the terms and conditions don't list any regional restrictions.

Check out our review on the Nest Mini, plus our guides on YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Music.