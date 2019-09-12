  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Google smart home news

New Google Nest Mini speaker with wall mount pops up at FCC

|
Pocket-lint New Google Nest Mini speaker with wall mount pops up at FCC
The best Echo deals
The best Echo deals

- Will it debut in October with Pixel 4?

Google might be working on a new version of the Home Mini smart speaker that you can hang on a wall.

A recent Federal Communications Commission filing (spotted by 9to5Google) includes an illustration of the device, thought to be called Google Nest Mini. Interestingly, it appears to have a wall mount so you can hang it on your wall. The current version requires an accessory to be hanged.

The new Nest Mini might also have an audio-out jack, like the Amazon Echo Dot offers, enabling it to connect via a 3.5mm cable to an audio source such as a stereo receiver or even a laptop. This feature is missing from the current Google Home Mini speaker, but it would be a neat new feature. There is some speculation, however, that this FCC filing image shows an audio port:

Fcc/9to5GoogleFcc image 2

Keep in mind that's where the microphone mute button is on the current Home Mini. We doubt Google would ditch the mute button. Perhaps we will learn more in the coming weeks? The Google Pixel 4 should debut in October alongside, presumably, other hardware announcements.

For more about Google's Home lineup, check out our comparison guide here, where we pit all the models against each other.

PopularIn Smart Home
Apple HomePod to get ambient sounds, call handoff, and voice profiles
New Google Nest Mini speaker with wall mount pops up at FCC
Google Nest Hub Max review: Putting the Echo Show on notice
Netatmo launches smart home security system with camera, siren and sensors
Netatmo smart home cameras are now compatible with Amazon Alexa
Lenovo Smart Display 7 initial review: Smaller, smarter Google Assistant hub