You can now assign reminders to people using Google Assistant

- Rolling out to phones, speakers and Smart Displays in the US, UK and Australia initially

You can now assign reminders to other people using the Google Assistant, in a gift to parents seeking to annoy their kids and partners seeking to nag their better half to do household chores.

The feature is rolling out over the next few weeks in the English language first on phones, speakers and Smart Displays in the US, UK and Australia. It will work with Google Nest Hub Max when it is available at some point soon (quite why it hasn't launched yet is something of a mystery).

There is a limitation though - you can only create reminders for those who are in your Google family group or those who have their accounts linked to the same Smart Display or speaker and you and the other user are Voice Matched. 

Example Assignable reminders include:

"Hey Google, remind Mary that she’ll do great on tomorrow’s exam."
"Hey Google, remind Sarah to pay rent on the last day of every month."

The assignee will a notification on Assistant-enabled Smart Displays and phones when the reminder is created and then they'll be notified again at the appropriate time. 

You can also use Assignable reminders with locations, so you can say something like: “Hey Google, remind Claire to pick up strawberries when she gets to Morrisons”.

You can also check which reminders you’ve assigned to someone, simply by saying, "Hey Google, what are my reminders for Greg?"

