  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Google smart home news

Did Google just accidentally reveal the Nest Hub Max's launch date?

|
Pocket-lint Did Google just accidentally reveal the Nest Hub Max's launch date?
We spent 4 weeks with the Roborock S6 robot vacuum cleaner: Here are 6 reasons we love it!
We spent 4 weeks with the Roborock S6 robot vacuum cleaner: Here are 6 reasons we love it!

- Whoops!

The Next Hub Max, Google's largest smart display, finally has a release date. Or so we think it does.

Google seems to have quietly revealed the Nest Hub Max will launch on 9 September in the US, UK, and Australia. Droid-Life first spotted the date on a support page, but that page now shows "coming soon" instead. We contacted Google for a comment and will update when we learn more.

Announced at I/O 2019, the $229 device has a 10-inch display that's much bigger than the existing Nest Hub. Another key feature of the Nest Hub Max is that it can auto-adjust the display's white balance to make it appear as though you're looking at a print photo whenever it shows you images. You can also control your smart home with it, watch YouTube, and talk to Google Assistant.

It also uniquely has a camera for video chats, along with stereo speakers. In our hands-on review of the device, we said the Nest Hub Max makes a great addition to Google's collection of home devices, bringing a great new screen and a whole host of new features with the addition of a camera. While the core design and Assistant remain great, this is a much more fully-featured device.

Keep in mind, when Google debuted the device, it also revealed it would rebrand its smart home product range under the Nest brand name.

PopularIn Smart Home
Did Google just accidentally reveal the Nest Hub Max's launch date?
Amazon Echo review: The best way to experience Alexa?
The best Amazon Echo deals for 2019
Best cheap smart home deals July 2019: Save over $90 on Google Home, £240 on Roomba 980, $150 on Nest Cam IQ
Best indoor security cameras 2019: See inside your home anytime
Nest Cam Outdoor vs Nest Cam IQ Outdoor: What's the difference?