Google Home Hub is Google's answer to Amazon Echo Show

Google has announced a new type of Google Home speaker. It's called Google Home Hub. It is Google's version of the Amazon Echo Show, which was itself revamped a couple of weeks ago, or Facebook's new Portal.

At its Made by Google event in New York City today, the company revealed the device that's essentially a Google Home smart speaker with a display attached: the Google Home Hub. It's available for the super price of $149 in the US, while the UK price is a very competitive £139, and it'll be available from retailers such as Argos and Currys PC World. Pre-orders are open today.

It'll be in stores from 22 October in the US, UK and Australia.

What do you want to know about the new Google Home Hub? We’re answering your questions right here in the comments. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ltH6wKtqRX — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 9, 2018

It features a 7-inch display mounted on a speaker base along with a minimal design with a grey and white colour scheme similar to other Google Home products. It features full YouTube support as you'd expect, which the Echo Show currently doesn't. You can also view video from your Nest video doorbell or cameras, call up anything with the Google Assistant, and there's six months of YouTube Premium included.

The Assistant can run you through your day on the screen, while you can obviously give any other Google Assistant commands, whether that's switching on lights or putting the coffee maker on.

Google Home Hub joins the Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max, the latter two of which debuted just last year (check out our comparison).

