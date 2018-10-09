  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Google smart home news

Google Home Hub is Google's answer to Amazon Echo Show

and |
Google Google Home Hub is Google's answer to Amazon Echo Show

- The UK price is a very competitive £139

Google has announced a new type of Google Home speaker. It's called Google Home Hub. It is Google's version of the Amazon Echo Show, which was itself revamped a couple of weeks ago, or Facebook's new Portal.

At its Made by Google event in New York City today, the company revealed the device that's essentially a Google Home smart speaker with a display attached: the Google Home Hub. It's available for the super price of $149 in the US, while the UK price is a very competitive £139, and it'll be available from retailers such as Argos and Currys PC World. Pre-orders are open today.

It'll be in stores from 22 October in the US, UK and Australia. 

It features a 7-inch display mounted on a speaker base along with a minimal design with a grey and white colour scheme similar to other Google Home products. It features full YouTube support as you'd expect, which the Echo Show currently doesn't. You can also view video from your Nest video doorbell or cameras, call up anything with the Google Assistant, and there's six months of YouTube Premium included.

The Assistant can run you through your day on the screen, while you can obviously give any other Google Assistant commands, whether that's switching on lights or putting the coffee maker on. 

Google Home Hub joins the Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max, the latter two of which debuted just last year (check out our comparison).

To see what else Google announced during the Made by Event, or to watch the show for yourself, see Pocket-lint's guide.

PopularIn Smart Home
Amazon Echo vs Echo Plus vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Show vs Echo Spot: What's the difference?
New Amazon Echo Plus vs old Echo Plus: What's the difference?
Amazon Echo Show (2018) vs Amazon Echo Show (2017): What's the difference?
New Amazon Echo Show initial review: King of the kitchen
Google Home Hub initial review: The new hub of your smart home?
Here are 8 very good reasons to buy Smart Home Security
Comments