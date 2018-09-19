Google might soon unveil a device that is designed to rival Amazon's screen-equipped Echo Show. It'll supposedly be called Google Home Hub.

Google currently offers three different Google Home-branded devices that showcase its assistant, Google Assistant. They are the Google Home, Goole Home Mini, and Google Home Max. Go here to see how all three compare. Now, Google is reportedly working on a fourth addition, the Home Hub, which even recently leaked out. Here's what you need to know about this rumoured device and when it might arrive.

Includes a 7-inch mounted display

Also has a speaker base

Available in Chalk White or Charcoal colours

Google has been rumoured to be working on its own "Smart Display", and in September 2018, that device finally leaked online as the “Google Home Hub”, thanks to MySmartPrice. Images and details published by the site show a device that consists of a 7-inch display mounted on a speaker base. The minimal design of the device and gray and white colour scheme reminds us of existing Google Home products.

Other details we can glean from the leak is that Google Home Hub will be available in not only a “Chalk White” colour but also in “Charcoal”.

A few third-party companies, including JBL and Lenovo, already make Google Assistant-enabled devices with touchscreens, dubbed Smart Displays. According to MySmartPrice, Google's version will function similarly to those, allowing you to get weather and traffic reports, ask general questions, and pretty much use Google Assistant like normal, though tasks will be shown on the display alongside verbal feedback.

You'll also be able to do things like see your Nest cam feeds on the device’s display, see your photos saved to Google Photos, and more.

9to5Google, which reported months ago that Google was planning an Echo Show-like codenamed Manhattan said it would feature a 7-inch display, just like the Echo Show, and that it would offer access to a wide range of Google services, including Assistant, Photos and YouTube, along with third-party apps like Netflix. TechCrunch said similarly, and the new MySmartPrice leak seems to corroborate these reports.

According to a Home Depot retail listing shared by Android Authority, the Google Home Hub will cost $149. Keep in mind the Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Link View cost $199 and $249, respectively, so Home Hub would be much cheaper than them in comparison.

Nikkei recently claimed that Google would launch its Echo Show-like device this year. And, guess what? Google is holding an event next month, on 9 October, when it's supposed to unveil the Pixel 3. But it might also debut the Google Home Hub at the show. Pocket-lint plans to attend a concurrent event in Europe and will bring you the latest as it happens. Follow our Google hub for more.

The company has been rumoured to be working on its own "Smart Display", and now, that device has leaked online as the “Google Home Hub”, thanks to MySmartPrice. Images and details published by the site show a device that consists of a 7-inch display mounted on a speaker base. The minimal design of the device and gray and white colour scheme reminds us of existing Google Home products.