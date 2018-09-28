Google might unveil a device that's designed to rival Amazon's screen-equipped Echo Show. It'll supposedly be called Google Home Hub.

Google currently offers three different Google Home branded devices that use Google Assistant. They are the Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max. Now Google is reportedly working on a fourth addition, the Home Hub, which recently leaked out.

Here's what you need to know about this rumoured device and when it might arrive.

9 October launch expected

Nikkei recently claimed that Google would launch its Echo Show-like device this year. And, guess what? Google is holding an event on 9 October in New York, when it's supposed to unveil the Pixel 3. It might also debut the Google Home Hub at the show.

Pocket-lint plans to attend a concurrent event in London and will bring you the latest as it happens.

7-inch mounted display

Speaker base

Available in Chalk White or Charcoal colours

Google has been rumoured to be working on its own "Smart Display", and in September 2018, that device finally leaked online as the Google Home Hub, thanks to MySmartPrice. Images and details published by the site show a device that consists of a 7-inch display mounted on a speaker base.

9to5Google, which reported that Google was planning an Echo Show-like device codenamed Manhattan, said it would feature a 7-inch display, just like the Echo Show. TechCrunch said similarly, and the new MySmartPrice leak seems to corroborate these reports.

The minimal design of the device and grey and white colour scheme reminds us of existing Google Home products. Other details we can glean from the leak is that Google Home Hub will be available in not only a Chalk White colour but also in Charcoal. The additional colour was leaked by AndroidHeadlines, also giving us a good look at the side of the device.

With such clear images there's little else to speculate about the design of the Google Home Hub. It matches the existing Google Home devices and it appears that there will be a mute button placed on the rear of the device.

Google Assistant with a display

Voice calling

Video streaming

A few third-party companies, including JBL and Lenovo, already make Google Assistant-enabled devices with touchscreens, dubbed Smart Displays. According to MySmartPrice, Google's version will function similarly to those, allowing you to get weather and traffic reports, ask general questions, and pretty much use Google Assistant like normal, though tasks will be shown on the display alongside verbal feedback.

We've not yet seen if the Google Home Hub will offer anything in addition to the existing devices, and we suspect that the feature set will revolve around Google Assistant control and integration of Google services - like the ability to watch YouTube videos, listen to music services like Google Music, as well as access things like your calendar and Maps. We'd expect searching to pretty strong, especially when it comes to finding local businesses.

With Google Assistant already giving you control over a wide range of smart home devices, we'd expect that to continue through voice, but with the potential to include Nest camera feeds on the device itself.

One thing that doesn't appear to be present is a video camera, so unlike the Echo Show, it looks like calling will be restricted to voice only.

$149 price rumoured

According to a Home Depot retail listing shared by Android Authority, the Google Home Hub will cost $149. Keep in mind the Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Link View cost $199 and $249, respectively, so Home Hub would be much cheaper than them in comparison.

We're expecting full details to be revealed on 9 October.