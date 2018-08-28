If you're looking to buy a premium smart speaker with Google Assistant, you may be interested in this latest product from Harman Kardon.

The Samsung-owned company, which has yet to release a Bixby-enabled speaker, though it did work on the new Galaxy Home that was recently unveiled, has announced a new smart speaker that’ll support Google Assistant. Called the Citation 500, it'll debut at IFA 2018 and should be available to pre-order in Europe by the end of September. You can get it in grey or black wool fabric covers.

It features 200W stereo speakers, with support 24 bit/96Khz high-definition audio streaming. It also has a full-colour LCD touch panel, located at the top the smart speaker, so that you can manually control playback. But, with Google Assistant support, you can use all the usual voice commands to control music or play tunes from your phone. The Citation 500 doubles as a smart home hub, too.

This is the company's third smart speaker, following the Alexa-enabled Allure, which costs $250, and the $199 Cortana-enabled Invoke. It's worth noting the Citation 500 is about $300 more than Google's premium Home Max. It's priced at £549, which converts to $700.