Google is said to be releasing its own version of the Amazon Echo Show in time for the holidays.

A display-equipped Google Home will reportedly be released prior to Christmas, in order to directly compete with Amazon's Alexa device.

What's more, the company believes it will be highly successful, with Google said to be shipping a staggering three million units at the end of 2018.

Nikkei Asian Review claims that it has received the information on the new product line from several sources. And while there is no official confirmation, the idea of a Google Home smart speaker with its own screen is a no-brainer.

Amazon has done very well with its Echo Show and Echo Spot devices, each sporting touchscreen displays. And Google Assistant is already present on several third-party equivalents, such as the Lenovo Smart Display (pictured above).

One thing the Google-branded rival will be able to do that a Show cannot is play YouTube videos. After a spat between Amazon and Google, YouTube support was removed from Echo devices.

There's no word yet on when a Google Home with screen might be announced, but considering we expect a launch event to take place on 4 October for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, it could be unveiled at the same time.