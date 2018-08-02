Sonos has finally given a more concrete timeline on when we can expect Google Assistant integration with Sonos speakers.

Mind you, integration with the Sonos One speaker has been teased since last year. But it has yet to happen. However, Google Assistant could arrive on Sonos speakers in time for this year's holiday season, according to the company's CEO. "We're working as hard as we can and so is Google to get it ready for that time," Sonos CEO Patrick Spence recently told The Verge.

He also said Sonos might partner with Tencent or Baidu to bring a Chinese-language voice assistant to Sonos' speakers. Remember, Sonos became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange on 2 August. With this news, the stock rose from $15 a share.

The company now has a valuation just under $2 billion.