You can now order JBL's Link View Google Assistant smart display

- But it ain't exactly pretty

Do you want an Echo Show, but with Google Assistant instead of Alexa?

The very first "Google Smart Display", which is, essentially, a Google Home with a screen, launched last week via Lenovo. Now, JBL is accepting preorders for its own smart display. Called the Link View, it's expected to start shipping on 3 September, as noted by 9to5Google.

JBL will offer its smart display for the same price as Lenovo’s smart display, though, because JBL is an audio company, you can expect better sound. That said, JBL's device isn't exactly pretty. But most Bluetooth speakers aren't very attractive now that we think about it. Still, if the Link View interests you, it's selling for $249.95 as a display with built-in Google Assistant that can show weather, recipes, and YouTube.

That last bit is key, since Amazon and Google have a bit of a rivalry going, and YouTube no longer works on Echo device. For more details on how it works, especially in comparison to JBL's smart display, you can check out our guide here.

Keep in mind more Google Smart Displays are coming from LG and Sony in the coming months. We'll keep you posted.

There's no word yet on UK availability.

