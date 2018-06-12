How to set up Google Home with SmartThings

Did you know Samsung's SmartThings works with Google Assistant?

You can use the SmartThings app and hub to connect different smart home devices from different brands (including sensors, locks, light switches, outlets, and thermostats) together. These devices can then communicate and essentially open up limitless possibilities to you. SmartThings is compatible with hundreds of smart home devices; It's even compatible with Google Home and Google Assistant.

That means you can use your Google Home to bark voice commands at your smart home devices connected to the SmartThings hub. For instance, you can ask Google Assistant on the Google Home to lock and unlock the Schlage smart lock on your front door. If you're interesting in connecting Google Home to SmartThings in order to voice control your smart home devices, here's how to set it all up.

But, if you don't own a Google Home, we'll also tell you how you can connect SmartThings to Google Assistant on a phone or watch.

You need a Google Home speaker, obviously. But if you don't own one and still want to use Google Assistant with SmartThings, you could use an Android 6.0+ phone or an Android Wear 2.0+ device. Either way, you need to download the SmartThings app for Android or iOS and create an account. Once you do that, you need to prepare your specific device before starting the set-up process:

Google Home: Download the Google Home mobile app for Android or iOS and set up your Google Home device before connecting with SmartThings.

Download the Google Home mobile app for Android or iOS and set up your Google Home device before connecting with SmartThings. Android 6.0+ phone: Google Assistant is available on Android 6.0+ mobile phones. Ensure you have Google Assistant enabled by long pressing the home button, as your Android phone will connect directly to SmartThings through the Google Assistant.

Google Assistant is available on Android 6.0+ mobile phones. Ensure you have Google Assistant enabled by long pressing the home button, as your Android phone will connect directly to SmartThings through the Google Assistant. Android Wear 2.0+ device: Download the Android Wear app for Android or iOS and connect your Android Wear 2.0+ device, and then copy or log in to your Gmail account on the watch. You may also need to update the Google app within the Google Play Store on your watch.

Before we go further, check out our SmartThings, Google Home, and Google Assistant guides as a primer:

Open the Google Home app and tap the menu. Ensure the Google account that is listed is the one you used to set up Google Home. To switch accounts, click the dropdown arrow to the right of the account name. Tap Home control. Under Devices, tap the plus icon in the bottom right. Tap SmartThings. Enter your SmartThings account email address and tap Next. Enter your password and tap Sign in. Choose your SmartThings Location in the From: Menu. Tap Authorise (all devices and routines from this location will be authorized). You can assign your devices to rooms (see below), or tap Done > Got it.

On your phone, long press the Home button to open the Google Assistant. Tap the blue icon in the top right. Tap the three vertical dots. Tap Settings. Tap Home control. Under Devices, tap the plus icon in the bottom right. Tap SmartThings. Enter your SmartThings account email address and tap Next. Enter your password and tap Sign in. Choose your SmartThings Location in the From: Menu. Tap Authorise (all devices and routines from this location will be authorized). You can assign your devices to rooms (see below), or tap Done > Got it

Open the Android Wear app on your phone and tap the gear icon. Under Google Assistant, tap Settings. Tap Home control. Under Devices, tap the plus icon in the bottom right. Tap SmartThings. Enter your SmartThings account email address and tap Next. Enter your password and tap Sign in. Choose your SmartThings Location in the From: Menu. Tap Authorise (all devices and routines from this location will be authorized). You can assign your devices to rooms (see below), or tap Done > Got it.

Note: When you authorise your SmartThings account for Google Assistant, Google Assistant receives permissions to access all of your SmartThings devices, routines, and scenes. But you can edit the devices that Google Assistant can access. Go here for those steps.

You will need to assign your SmartThings devices to rooms in order to control them as a group with Google Assistant.

Open the Google Home app and tap the menu. Tap Home control, Tap Rooms, Tap the plus icon in the bottom right, Select a room to add (yo add a room that’s not listed, tap Custom Room). Tap Done. Next, tap the Devices tab. Select a device you want to assign to a room. Tap Room. Select the room to assign the device. Tap the back arrow and repeat the process if desired.

In your phone, long press the Home button to open the Google Assistant. Tap the blue icon in the top right. Tap the three vertical dots. Tap Settings. Tap Home control. Tap Rooms. Tap the plus icon in the bottom right. Select a room to add (to add a room that’s not listed, tap Custom Room). Tap Done. Next, tap the Devices tab. Select a device you want to assign to a room. Tap Room. Select the room to assign the device. Tap the back arrow and repeat the process if desired.

Open the Android Wear app on your phone and tap the gear icon . Under Google Assistant, tap Settings. Tap Home control. Tap Rooms. Tap the plus icon in the bottom right. Select a room to add (to add a room that’s not listed, tap Custom Room). Tap Done. Next, tap the Devices tab. Select a device you want to assign to a room. Tap Room. Select the room to assign the device. Tap the back arrow and repeat the process if desired.

Now that you've finished the set-up process, you’re ready to control your SmartThings devices with your voice through the Google Assistant. Here are some example phrases for controlling SmartThings devices. But, remember, you can use "OK Google" or "Hey Google".

OK Google, turn on/off all lights.

OK Google, turn on/off all switches.

OK Google, turn on/off everything in the kitchen.

OK Google, dim/brighten the lights in the living room.

OK Google, set the bedroom light to 10 per cent.

OK Google, dim/brighten the bathroom light by 50 per cent.

OK Google, turn lights in the game room green.

OK Google, turn on/off everything.

OK Google, is the patio light on?

OK Google, is the children’s light off?

OK Google, set the living room thermostat to 70.

OK Google, turn the thermostat up/down 5 degrees.

OK Google, make it warmer/cooler.

OK Google, turn on the heat/cooling.

OK Google, turn thermostat to heat-cool mode.

OK Google, turn off the thermostat.

OK Google, what’s the temperature inside?

OK Google, what’s the thermostat set to?

OK Google, run Good Morning.

OK Google, activate Movie Time.

Samsung has this handy guide with step-by-step instructions on how to edit the devices Google Assistant can access; add new SmartThings devices to Google Assistant; disconnect SmartThings from Google Assistant; and connect additional Google devices.