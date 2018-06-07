Google Assistant adds new family features and games in the UK

Google Assistant has been updated in the UK to be more family-friendly.

Goole announced it worked with the British Council, Aardman, and Harper Collins in order to launch new family-oriented features for Google Assistant in the UK. There are four partners, initially, with apps spanning categories like interactive learning, games, nursery rhymes, bedtime stories, and soothing sounds. Google Assistant can access them on any Assistant-enabled speakers and smartphones.

The launch partners are "known and loved in the UK", Google said, and they include Aardman and the British Council’s Learning Time With Timmy, Moshi Twilight, Little Baby Bum, as well as HarperCollins Children’s Books StoryCastle. They've essentially developed apps for Google Assistant that can be activated using voice commands. For instance, you can say, ‘OK Google, talk to Moshi Twilight.’”

That voice command will give families immediate access to Mind Candy's stories, guided relaxations, and soothing sounds. Google said Assistant will eventually open up over 20 new experiences for kids and families. Here are a few other examples:

Little Baby Bum: Assists parents and children in their daily routines with games and songs on potty training, eating vegetables, and tooth brushing.

Assists parents and children in their daily routines with games and songs on potty training, eating vegetables, and tooth brushing. Learning Time with Timmy: Helps children learn new words.

Helps children learn new words. StoryCastle: Offers two classic children’s audiobooks read by leading voice actors.

In addition to these experiences, Google said you can simply say, ‘Hey Google, tell me a story" in order to access children stories like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast. Other family-friendly features include trivia and games such as musical chairs. Also, keep in mind that parents can use the Family Link service to provide approval and help their child teach Google Assistant to recognise their voice.

Google launched Family Link in February. You can learn more about it here.