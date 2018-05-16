Alexa and Google Assistant go Royal Wedding crazy, loads of new commands to try

Google and Amazon are getting in the Royal Wedding spirit by offering all-new, unique Easter Eggs and commands to try on Google Assistant and Alexa respectively.

If you have a Google Home smart speaker, Google Home Mini or use Google Assistant on another device you can ask any of them a number of Royal Wedding themed questions and get fun, fact-filled answers.

Amazon too has added all-manner of dedicated Alexa responses to celebrate the marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. You can try them out across the entire Echo family of speakers and devices, plus the Alexa-enabled Fire TV streamers.

Here then are the different phrases you can ask your respective Google or Amazon device:

Try these out. There may be more than one answer for each command or question, so give them a whirl a few times.

What do you think about the Royal Wedding?

Teach me Royal etiquette

I don’t care about the Royal Wedding.

How can I be a princess?

Is Meghan a good match for Harry?

I wanna marry Harry.

How do I get an invite to Harry’s wedding?

Give me a fact about royal weddings.

What do you think Harry will do on his stag?

What do you think Meghan will do on her hen?

Alexa, tell me a Royal Wedding joke

Alexa, tell me a fun fact about the Royal Wedding

Alexa, who are Meghan Markle’s parents?

Alexa, who is Prince Harry’s best man?

Alexa, when is the Royal Wedding?

Alexa, how can I watch the Royal Wedding?

Alexa devices will also quote a specially written poem about the event if you ask, "Alexa, tell me a story with a fairy tale ending."