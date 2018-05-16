Alexa and Google Assistant go Royal Wedding crazy, loads of new commands to try
Google and Amazon are getting in the Royal Wedding spirit by offering all-new, unique Easter Eggs and commands to try on Google Assistant and Alexa respectively.
If you have a Google Home smart speaker, Google Home Mini or use Google Assistant on another device you can ask any of them a number of Royal Wedding themed questions and get fun, fact-filled answers.
- What are Google Home, Home Max, and Home Mini and what can they do?
- Amazon Echo vs Echo Plus vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Show vs Echo Spot: What's the difference?
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
Amazon too has added all-manner of dedicated Alexa responses to celebrate the marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. You can try them out across the entire Echo family of speakers and devices, plus the Alexa-enabled Fire TV streamers.
Here then are the different phrases you can ask your respective Google or Amazon device:
Try these out. There may be more than one answer for each command or question, so give them a whirl a few times.
Royal Wedding Easter Eggs and commands for Google Assistant
- What do you think about the Royal Wedding?
- Teach me Royal etiquette
- I don’t care about the Royal Wedding.
- How can I be a princess?
- Is Meghan a good match for Harry?
- I wanna marry Harry.
- How do I get an invite to Harry’s wedding?
- Give me a fact about royal weddings.
- What do you think Harry will do on his stag?
- What do you think Meghan will do on her hen?
Royal Wedding Easter Eggs and commands for Amazon Alexa
- Alexa, tell me a Royal Wedding joke
- Alexa, tell me a fun fact about the Royal Wedding
- Alexa, who are Meghan Markle’s parents?
- Alexa, who is Prince Harry’s best man?
- Alexa, when is the Royal Wedding?
- Alexa, how can I watch the Royal Wedding?
Alexa devices will also quote a specially written poem about the event if you ask, "Alexa, tell me a story with a fairy tale ending."
- What is Nissan Energy Solar, how much is it, and where is it available?
- Alexa and Google Assistant go Royal Wedding crazy, loads of new commands to try
- Echo bargains! Amazon offers £10 off Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick bundle
- Best robot vacuum cleaner to do your cleaning for you
- How the smart home can improve your well-being
- The best Alexa tips and tricks: Get more from Amazon's assistant
- Makita DRC200Z robot vacuum review: A cleaning powerhouse that goes and goes
- Does Amazon want Alexa to become your in-home health aide?
- How to light your home: 8 lighting tips and tricks
- Philips Hue app to get major overhaul, controlling your lights becomes easy again
Comments