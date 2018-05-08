  1. Home
Google Duplex enables Assistant to call and book at businesses for you

- Google is still in the process of finishing this technology

Google is at Google I/O 2018, where it just announced Google Duplex.

It essentially improves Assistant so that it can book your appointments for you. Through two demos on stage, Assistant was shown calling a hair salon to make an appointment and then getting a reservation for a restaurant. Assistant even made the phone call on behalf of the user. It also sounded much more human during the calls, doing something as simple as responding with "mhmm" when asked to hold.

Scheduling the reservation was also impressive, as the Assistant waded through questions without a problem. Once a reservation is made, Assistant can let you know the details of it and add it to your schedule.

Google is still in the process of finishing this technology, but it plans to begin rolling it out to test on a limited basis soon - before launching it for everyone in the future.

Google I/O is where we learn about what the company has planned for the next year. Google uses the event to get the developer community up to speed with any new hardware it is developing and all the software or updates it plans to push out to products. This gives developers a chance to get their own apps, services, integrations, and tie-ins ready before Google rolls out its stuff. However, consumers love to watch, too.

This year's keynote starts at 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm BST) on 8 May. You can watch the official live-stream or read all about what Google officially announced or demoed during the show from here. For more details about what Google's been up to lately, see below:

