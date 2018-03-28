How to make Google Home play music through a Bluetooth speaker

Google has rolled out a new feature to its Google Home lineup that allows you it to play music on other Bluetooth speakers in your house.

The feature, which works on Google’s Home, Home Max, and Home Mini speakers, is particularly useful if you own the Home Mini. It's an affordable, compact speaker that supports Google Assistant and can process your commands, but it's not ideal for playing music since it's so tiny. But now, thanks to his update, you can essentially amp up the sound by connecting it to another Bluetooth speaker.

“Any of your Google Home devices can connect to other Bluetooth speakers so you can control your entertainment experience simply using the sound of your voice," Google explained. You can even add multiple Bluetooth speakers to Google Home groups for multi-room audio.

Here's what you need to know.

First, pair your Bluetooth speaker with your Google Home. You need to open the Google Home app on your mobile device, then head to device settings, and follow the instructions to make it your default speaker.

Turn on your Bluetooth speaker and make sure it’s in pairing mode (press the pairing button on your speaker, if possible). Open the Google Home app. In the top right corner of the app's Home screen, tap Devices. Find the Google Home you want to pair with a Bluetooth speaker. In the top right corner, tap the device card menu (three vertical dots). Then, go to Settings > Default music speaker > Pair Bluetooth speaker. Tap the speaker you want to pair. Tap Done.

If you want to add your Bluetooth speaker to an audio group via the Google Home device it’s connected to, here's how.

Now, you can say things like, “Hey Google, shuffle my date night playlist” or “Hey Google, turn down the volume.” The music should automatically play on your Bluetooth speaker - without you having to tell Google the name of the device. You’ll still need to talk to your Google Home device, rather than your Bluetooth speakers, to ask Assistant questions, getting weather updates, and using other commands.

Check out Google's blog post and Help hub for more details.