Google Assistant routines: How to do multiple actions with one command

Google Assistant now supports multi-step routines.

Copying Amazon, Google first announced it would add multistep smart home routines last October. The feature allows you to do several actions, such as turn off the lights and change the temperature on a thermostat, with a single voice command. Now, thanks to a Google support page that has gone live, we know the feature is ready in the US and that it supports six different routines at launch.

Announced last year, Google Assistant's routines are finally beginning to roll out, allowing a single command to initiate multiple actions.

In the US, it will replace the existing “My Day” daily recap feature. As a result, you will notice the “My Day” menu under the Services list in the Home app has been replaced with “Routines.” Daily recaps are now integrated into the new “good morning” routine, which you can use to hear the weather, commute, calendar, and more. Currently, routines are enabled on Google Home and Assistant for Android and iOS.

The first round of routines are Good Morning, Bedtime, Leaving Home, Commuting to Work, Commuting Home, and I’m Home. It looks like the Good Morning routine is the only one that’s available at this moment, but others should be turned on soon. Keep in mind the two commuting routines are only accessible from Assistant on your mobile phone, as you’ll only need them while on the go.

As an aside, on Android, Assistant shows an overlay at the top of the screen to indicate when you’re using a routine.

Note: You can change and add multiple actions to a routine, as well as change the phrase to trigger a routine.

Say "Hey Google, good morning."

Your Assistant can then do the following: take your phone off silent (when initiated via an Android); adjust lights, plugs, thermostats, and more; tell you about today's weather, commute, calendar, reminders; adjust the volume; and play music, the news, radio, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Say "Hey Google, bedtime."

Your Assistant can then do the following: put your phone on silent (when initiated via an Android); tell you about tomorrow's weather and first calendar event; set an alarm; adjust lights, plugs, thermostats, etc; adjust the volume; set a sleep timer, and play sleep sounds.

Say "Hey Google, I’m leaving."

Your Assistant can then do the following: adjust lights, plugs, thermostats, and more.

Say "Hey Google, I'm home."

Your Assistant can then do the following: adjust lights, plugs, thermostats, etc; broadcast to Google Home's that are in your home; tell you home (location-based) reminders; adjust the media volume; and play music, the news, radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, or nothing.

Note: Must be initiated via an Android or iOS device. Not supported on Home devices.

Say "Hey Google, let's go to work."

Your Assistant can then do the following: tell you about today' commute, weather, calendar, and reminders; adjust lights, plugs, thermostats, and more; adjust the media volume; and play music, the news, radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, or nothing.

Note: Must be initiated via an Android or iOS device. Not supported on Home devices.

Say "Hey Google, let's go home."

Your Assistant can then do the following: tell you about your commute; adjust lights, plugs, thermostats, and more; send texts; read unread texts; broadcast to Google Home that you're on the way home; adjust the volume; and play music, the news, radio, podcasts, and audiobooks.

One person using Google Home:

Make sure your mobile device or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your Google Home device. Open the Google Home app. In the top left corner of the Home screen, tap Menu. Verify that the Google Account listed is the one linked to Google Home. Tap More settings. Under "Devices," tap a Google Home device. Turn Personal results on.

Multiple people using Google Home:

Make sure your mobile device or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your Google Home device. Open the Google Home app. In the top left corner of the Home screen, tap Menu. Verify that the Google Account listed is the one linked to Google Home. In the top right corner of the app's Home screen, tap Devices Find the device card or the device you're setting up with Voice Match. Tap the banner labeled Multi user is now available, Link your account, or Get personal results with Voice Match Tap continue. You’ll see a screen outlining the permissions. Tap Yes I'm in. Follow the prompts to teach your Assistant to recognise your voice. If you've set up Voice Match before, you won't need to teach your Assistant to recognise your voice.

Make sure your mobile device or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your Google Home device. Open the Google Home ap . In the top left corner of the Home screen, tap Menu . Verify that the Google Account that is listed is the one linked to Google Home. Tap Routines. Choose a Routine. Choose an action or actions and then save. You can adjust the settings for individual actions by tapping the Settings icon next to the action.

Open the Google Home app or Google Assistant app. Go to Settings. You’ll find your routines listed under Home Control, Music, and Shortcuts.

Check out Google's help hub for more answers.