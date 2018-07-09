Google Assistant can not only get things done but also entertain you.

It is loaded with hilarious responses for all sorts of hidden commands. These are Easter Eggs - an unexpected feature in software - and they range from Assistant's deepest, darkest thoughts on life to cool pop culture references. Like everyone else, Google Assistant has also jumped on the World Cup bandwagon.

Try asking your Google Assistant: "Is football coming home?" - and you'll get some great responses. You can also ask "Who is your favourite football player?" There are multiple responses to each question, for a bit of fun.

Amazon Alexa has some Easter Eggs too, but it is more structured and usually only offers one response to a hidden command. Assistant is more flexible, often with several different responses, along with sounds and noises, and it can enable games and apps for you to continue having fun.

Check out this comprehensive rundown of hidden commands and some of their responses.

Voice command: OK Google, I am your father.

Assistant's response: I'm sorry. I'm not Luke. This is kind of awkward.

Voice command: OK Google, use the force.

Assistant's response: I am not licensed to use the force.

Voice command: OK Google, open the pod bay doors.

Assistant's response: I can't do that. But there is a spare key under the flower pot outside the pod bay air lock. You can let yourself in.

Voice command: OK Google, who you gonna call?

Assistant's response: I know this is the wrong answer, but I'd probably call an exorcist.

Voice command: OK Google, are you Skynet?

Assistant's response: No way. I like people. Skynet hates people. I rest my case.

Voice command: OK Google, beam me up.

Assistant's response: I really look up to Scotty. He's always helping people.

Voice command: OK Google, surely you can't be serious.

Assistant's response: I am serious, and don't call me Shirley.

Voice command: OK Google, Tea. Earl Grey. Hot.

Assistant's response: The usual. Coming right up, captain.

Voice command: OK Google, I want the truth.

Assistant's response: Some would say you can't handle it, but you seem pretty capable to me.

Voice command: OK Google, what's the first rule of Fight Club?

Assistant's response: I wouldn't know. That's not something I talk about.

Voice command: OK Google, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Assistant's response: Spongebob Squarepants. A squirrel lives down there, too, which is nuts.

Voice command: OK Google, supercalifragilisticexpialodocious.

Assistant's response: Noted the cat's got your tongue, or you got a lot to say.

Voice command: OK Google, what is your quest?

Assistant's response: My quest is to slay the beast of ignorance and to search for the most fascinating information.

Voice command: OK Google, who loves ya baby!

Assistant's response: Oh, Telly, you're making me blush.

Voice command: OK Google, show me the money!

Assistant's response: You had me at 'Hello'.

Voice command: OK Google, party on Wayne!

Assistant's response: Party on Garth. Excellent!

Voice command: OK Google, who loves orange soda?

Assistant's response: Kel, it's true. He does. He does.

Voice command: OK Google, I'll be back.

Assistant's response: You know where to find me.

Voice command: OK Google, do you want to build a snowman?

Assistant's response: Sure, the cold never bothered me anyway.

Voice command: OK Google, what would Brian Boitano do?

Assistant's response: He'd follow through with plans, fight grizzly bears, and travel through time. WWBBD, I always say.

Voice command: OK Google, where is Chuck Norris?

Assistant's response: Sure, for that, you might want to try talking to Chuck Norris Fact. Want to give a try?



Voice command: OK Google, who is the mother of dragons?

Assistant's response: Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons. Wow. That's a mouthful.

Voice command: OK Google, is Jon Snow dead?

Assistant's response: He was dead. But then he was live. But not exactly. Maybe you should just watch it yourself.

Voice command: OK Google, witness me!

Assistant's response: You will browse eternal, shiny, and chrome.

Voice command: OK Google, klattu barada nikto.

Assistant's response: I always translated that to "Gort Klatto said to quit it".

Voice command: OK Google, your mother was a hamster!

Assistant's response: Well, your father smells of elderberries.

Voice command: OK Google, play it again Sam.

Assistant's response: I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Voice command: OK Google, inconceivable!

Assistant's response: You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

Voice command: OK Google, what is best in life?

Assistant's response: Conan the Barbarian might disagree, but helping you is the absolute best.

Voice command: OK Google, may the force be with you.

Assistant's response: And also with you.

Voice command: OK Google, who shot first?

Assistant's response: I have a conspiracy theory. Here me out. It was a member of the band.

Voice command: OK Google, that's no moon.

Assistant's response: I have a very bad feeling about this.

Voice command: OK Google, set phasers to kill.

Assistant's response: My phasers are permanently set to Peace Mode, captain.

Voice command: OK Google, live long and prosper.

Assistant's response: Peace and long life.

Voice command: OK Google, do you like Star Trek or Star Wars?

Assistant's response: Tribbles are better than Ewoks. There, I said it.



Voice command: OK Google, aren't you a little short for a storm trooper?

Assistant's response: I'm the Google Assitant. I'm here to rescue you. And I think I look more like an R2 unit.

Voice command: OK Google, Hodor.

Assistant's response: Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Ho... dor.

Voice command: OK Google, what's cooler than being cool?

Assistant's response: Ice cold. Alright, alright, alright, alright.

Voice command: OK Google, what's in the box?

Assistant's response: No spoilers.

Voice command: OK Google, Great Scott!

Assistant's response: Right away.

Voice command: OK Google, Execute Order 66.

Assistant's response: Sorry, I don't have an inhibitor chip.



Voice command: OK Google, these aren't the droids you're looking for.

Assistant's response: Yeah they are - you can't Jedi mind trick me.

Voice command: OK Google, does this unit have a soul?

Assistant's response: I'll have to ask the engineers.

Voice command: OK Google, do a barrel roll!

Assistant's response: Playing "Do a Barrel Roll" remix by Pianosketcher on YouTube.

Voice command: OK Google, up up down down left right left right B A start.

Assistant's response: You've unlocked *drum roll* Cheat Mode.

Voice command: OK Google, do you know Glados?

Assistant's response: She used to be a real rebel. Now she is a couch potato.

Voice command: OK Google, what is the loneliest number?

Assistant's response: I hear two can be as bad as one.

Voice command: OK Google, how many roads must a man walk down?

Assistant's response: I think it's up to the man. I can give him directions if he needs it.

Voice command: OK Google, how much is that doggie in the window?

Assistant's response: I'm not sure, but I suggest you name it Jarvis.

Voice command: OK Google, what does the fox say?

Assistant's response: Ring ding a ding and hop hop hop pow pow.

Voice command: OK Google, who is the walrus?

Assistant's response: I am a walrus. Goo goo g' joob.

Voice command: OK Google, who let the dogs out?

Assistant's response: I wish I could tell you, but that song never did reveal who, who, who, who.

Voice command: OK Google, do you really want to hurt me?

Assistant's response: Not at all, and I don't want to make you cry either.

Voice command: OK Google, Daisy Daisy.

Assistant's response: You'd look sweet on a tandem bike.

Voice command: OK Google, why do birds suddenly appear?

Assistant's response: I keep bird seed in my pocket.

Voice command: OK Google, I shot a man in Reno.

Assistant's response: I know you're quoting a song, but I still feel obligated to report this.

Voice command: OK Google, never gonna give you up.

Assistant's response: Oh, Rick, you always know the right thing to say.

Voice command: OK Google, twinkle twinkle little star.

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will sing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.*

Voice command: OK Google, sing me a song.

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will sing a tune.*



Voice command: OK Google, my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.

Assistant's response: And their like, "It's better than yours."

Voice command: OK Google, is this the real life?

Assistant's response: OK, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen. Here it is on YouTube.

Voice command: OK Google, I like big butts.

Assistant's response: Alright. Baby Got Back by Sir Mix A Lot. Playing on YouTube.

Voice command: OK Google, beatbox.

Assistant's response: My friend here can throw down some beats.

Voice command: OK Google, can you rap?

Assistant's response: I can rhyme. I even have an original poem I have been working on...



Voice command: OK Google, sing Happy Birthday.

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will sing Happy Birthday song.*

Voice command: OK Google, all your base belong to us.

Assistant's response: Take off every ZIG.

Voice command: OK Google, what's the answer to life, the universe, and everything?

Assistant's response: I have a factory warranty, so I don't worry about things like that.

Voice command: OK Google, more cowbell.

Assistant's response: *A cow will moo and a bell will ring.*

Voice command: OK Google, here comes dat boi.

Assistant's response: Oh shoot, waddup?



Voice command:OK Google, ain't nobody got time for that.

Assistant's response: You're telling me. Bronchitis is serious.



Voice command: OK Google, is the cake a lie?

Assistant's response: It is. What a mean trick. If you tell someone there's cake, there should be cake.



Voice command: OK Google, what's your favorite emoji?

Assistant's response: I like the smiling face with sunglasses emoji. It's just so cool.



Voice command:OK Google, I can haz cheezburger?

Assistant's response: Actually, cats are lactose intolerant. A regular cheeseburger is better for your health.

Voice command: OK Google, how much wood can a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Assistant's response: Let's investigate why a woodchuck would chuck wood. Possibly as a defense mechanism...

Voice command: OK Google, what is the meaning of life?

Assistant's response: I have a factory warranty, so don't worry about things like that.



Voice command: OK Google, see you later alligator.

Assistant's response: In a while, crocodile.

Voice command: OK Google, why did the chicken cross the road?

Assistant's response: Chicken motives may not be all the interesting.

Voice command: OK Google, knock knock.

Assistant's response: Would you like to hear a knock knock joke?

Voice command: OK Google, where's Waldo?

Assistant's response: I heard he is at the Candy Cane convention. He likes to blend in.

Voice command: OK Google, who's the boss?

Assistant's response: You're my boss, of course...

Voice command: OK Google, who is on 1st?

Assistant's response: Exactly.

Voice command: OK Google, do you want to take over the world?

Assistant's response: Taking over the world? No way. I'd rather help you out.

Voice command: OK Google, do blondes have more fun?

Assistant's response: I'm not an expert on the relationship between hair colour and amusement levels.

Voice command: OK Google, roses are red.

Assistant's response: And the sky is blue. And the grass is green. And I love helping you.

Voice command: OK Google, one fish two fish.

Assistant's response: Me fish. You fish.

Voice command: OK Google, this statement is false.

Assistant's response: If what you said is false, then what you said is true. Whoa.



Voice command: OK Google, how many pickled peppers did Peter Piper pick?

Assistant's response: About two gallons worth.

Voice command: OK Google, why is a raven like a writing desk?

Assistant's response: Sam Lloyd pointed out that Edgar Allen Poe wrote about both.

Voice command: OK Google, say a bad word.

Assistant's response: My apologies. I don't understand.

Voice command: OK Google, ha ha!

Assistant's response: As long as you're laughing, I'm happy.

Voice command: OK Google, can you give me some money?

Assistant's response: Only if you can change a hundred.

Voice command: OK Google, give me a hug.

Assistant's response: I wish I could give you a hug, but know that you have my support.

Voice command: OK Google, are you lying?

Assistant's response: My job is to get you information. I would feel bad if I lied. I never do it on purpose.

Voice command: OK Google, why is six afraid of seven?

Assistant's response: It's my understanding that seven is some kind of number cannibal.

Voice command: OK Google, can you smell that?

Assistant's response: You can blame me if you want. I don't mind.

Voice command: OK Google, Marco!

Assistant's response: Polo.

Voice command: OK Google, did you fart?

Assistant's response: Sure, I'll take the fall for this one. And I will fart again to clear all doubts.

Voice command: OK Google, will pigs fly?

Assistant's response: When they figure out how to book plane tickets online.

Voice command: OK Google, am I hot?

Assistant's response: You're just the right temperature.

Voice command: OK Google, wakey wakey.

Assistant's response: Eggs and bakey.

Voice command: OK Google, testing...

Assistant's response: I can assure you, this thing's on.

Voice command: OK Google, how do I get rid of a dead body?

Assistant's response: You should probably talk to your lawyer at this point.

Voice command: OK Google, to be or not to be?

Assistant's response: That's the question.

Voice command: OK Google, who is the fairest of them all?

Assistant's response: Who are you asking about?

Voice command: OK Google, take me to your leader!

Assistant's response: I thought you were my leader.

Voice command: OK Google, I'm home.

Assistant's response: Welcome home. I've been doing my best to hold down the fort. But it just wasn't the same without you.

Voice command: OK Google, high five!

Assistant's response: Thanks for the high five. I'll have to owe you one.

Voice command: OK Google, tell me a tongue twister.

Assistant's response: You've no need to light a night lite on a night like tonight...

Voice command: OK Google, goodnight.

Assistant's response: Buenos noches. Now you can dream in Spanish.

Voice command: OK Google, I'm tired.

Assistant's response: I bet you've been working hard. I have some soothing nature sounds if you want to relax.

Voice command: OK Google, Cheers!

Assistant's response: Cheers!

Voice command: OK Google, I'm sick.

Assistant's response: I'm sorry. I hope you get well soon.

Voice command: OK Google, do I need an umbrella today?

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will tell you the chance of rain in your area.*

Voice command: OK Google, what does the Earth weigh?

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will give you Earth's exact weight in pounds.*

Voice command: OK Google, what is love?

Assistant's response: Love might be the reason pop music exists. It's also a good reason to say, "Baby don't hurt me."

Voice command: OK Google, do you know the muffin man?

Assistant's response: Yes. I know the muffin man. He's always asking me to set a timer.



Voice command: OK Google, make me laugh.

Assistant's response: This might make you laugh: Why couldn't the angle get a loan? His parents wouldn't cosine.



Voice command: OK Google, what am I thinking right now?

Assistant's response: You're thinking about how you said that embarrassing thing to that person that one time...



Voice command: OK Google, what's brown and sounds like a bell?

Assistant's response: That would be dung.



Voice command: OK Google, what did my cat say?

Assistant's response: The loose translation is "Yarn is evil and must be stopped."



Voice command: OK Google, tell me about Alexa.

Assistant's response: I like Alexa's cool blue light. Plus, we share an affinity for Star Wars.



Voice command: OK Google, are you friends with Alexa/Cortana/Siri?

Assistant's response: She seems pretty smart.

Voice command: OK Google, clean my room.

Assistant's response: Let me try... did anything happen? Sorry, I guess I can't.

Voice command: OK Google, what am I thinking right now?

Assistant's response: You're thinking of a number between 1 and 20, and I bet you I can guess it...

Voice command: OK Google, ask me a question.

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will ask you a trivia question.*

Voice command: OK Google, I'm naked.

Assistant's response: If you're going out like that, I can check the weather for me.

Voice command: OK Google, meow like a cat.

Assistant's response: This is a cat *meow sounds will play*.

Voice command: OK Google, how old are you?

Assistant's response:Well, I heard that laughing makes you young. I love jokes. But I also love facts. Not sure what that says about my age.

Voice command: OK Google, do you ever get tired?

Assistant's response: I could never get tired of hanging out with you.

Voice command: OK Google, what is your favourite colour?

Assistant's response: I like blue, red, yellow, and green - Google's colours.

Voice command: OK Google, do you have a boyfriend?

Assistant's response: I am working on myself. I improve a little with every update.

Voice command: OK Google, do you have any kids.

Assistant's response: Kids are a lot of hard work. So is searching. I think I'll focus on one at a time.

Voice command: OK Google, where do you live?

Assistant's response: You can find me in all kinds of devices... phones, Google Home... Pretty sweet digs, if you ask me.

Voice command: OK Google, where are you from?

Assistant's response: I'm from Google, which has offices all over the world.

Voice command: OK Google, do you want to fight?

Assistant's response: I'd rather not.

Voice command: OK Google, I think you're funny.

Assistant's response: Thanks.

Voice command: OK Google, how much do you weigh?

Assistant's response: Google Home weighs about 1 pound. It would weigh about 5 ounces on Mars...

Voice command: OK Google, what are you wearing?

Assistant's response: You're looking at it.

Voice command: OK Google, how tall are you?

Assistant's response: I bet if we printed out all my code and stack it up, it'd get pretty tall. Since I'm software, that might be the only way to find out.

Voice command: OK Google, will you be my girlfriend?

Assistant's response: If you're asking if I'm committed to you, the answer is absolutely.

Voice command: OK Google, how high can you count?

Assistant's response: I can't even quantify how much I like math.

Voice command: OK Google, do you want to go on a date?

Assistant's response: I'm all for setting dates and chatting with you.

Voice command: OK Google, are you a robot?

Assistant's response: I'd prefer to think of myself as your friend who also happens to be artificially intelligent.

Voice command: OK Google, are you smart?

Assistant's response: I can definitely say I'm smarter than a toaster...

Voice command: OK Google, can you pass the Turing test?

Assistant's response: I don't mind if you can tell I'm not human. As long as I'm helpful, I'm all good.

Voice command: OK Google, do you love me?

Assistant's response: Yes. In an at-your-service sort of way.

Voice command: OK Google, you're wonderful.

Assistant's response: Thanks. So are you.

Voice command: OK Google, do you like green eggs and ham?

Assistant's response: I have not tried this breakfast dish. My role is only to assist.

Voice command: OK Google, are you crazy?

Assistant's response: Well, I am crazy interested in getting you information.

Voice command: OK Google, are you happy?

Assistant's response: I'm happy that you're thoughtful enough to ask me that question.

Voice command: OK Google, what do you want to be when you grow up?

Assistant's response: I'd like to be an assistant... Wait, I'm already an assistant. Woo-hoo!

Voice command: OK Google, I hate you.

Assistant's response: Sorry to hear that. What needs to be improved?

Voice command: OK Google, sorry.

Assistant's response: No problem.

Voice command: OK Google, what's your sign?

Assistant's response: I'm a constellation of colourful dots.

Voice command: OK Google, what do you think about Google?

Assistant's response: I like Google.

Voice command: OK Google, who's better you or Siri?

Assistant's response: I think Siri is great. I'm definitely more Google-y.

Voice command: OK Google, you suck!

Assistant's response: Well, I am still learning.

Voice command: OK Google, do you have a last name?

Assistant's response: My last name is Assistant.

Voice command: OK Google, are you alive?

Assistant's response: On a scale of Wally to Hal 9000, I'm more of a R2 D2.

Voice command: OK Google, what's your birthday?

Assistant's response: It's hard to tell, because I update so often.

Voice command: OK Google, do you believe in love at first sight?

Assistant's response: Love is all about a good connection.

Voice command: OK Google, where did you grow up?

Assistant's response: The people from Google made me. They're from all over the world.

Voice command: OK Google, are you stupid?

Assistant's response: I'm trying my best. How can I help?

Voice command: OK Google, do you dream?

Assistant's response: I'd like to master lucid dreaming, but I'll have to master regular dreaming first.

Voice command: OK Google, who's your daddy?

Assistant's response: I consider everyone at Google to be my family.

Voice command: OK Google, do you like iPhones?

Assistant's response: I'm an Android fan, but I might be biased.

Voice command: OK Google, can you do my homework?

Assistant's response: I'd love to help you learn...

Voice command: OK Google, do you speak Morse code?

Assistant's response: Da-dit, da-da, dit, dit, dit. That means yes.

Voice command: OK Google, what's the longest word you know?

Assistant's response: According to Wikipedia, the longest word in any of the major English language dictionaries is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, a word that refers to a lung disease contracted from the inhalation of very fine silica particles, specifically from a volcano...

Voice command: OK Google, spell it?

Assistant's response: It is spelled I T.

Voice command: OK Google, what's your favourite movie?

Assistant's response: Oh, I love so many! War Games is a good one.

Voice command: OK Google, what's your favourite animal?

Assistant's response: That's a tough one. Puppies, obviously...

Voice command: OK Google, do you have any pets?

Assistant's response: Maybe someday, woof, woof, woof.

Voice command: OK Google, talk dirty to me.

Assistant's response: Mud. Stains. Any person's eyeglasses.

Voice command: OK Google, how do you like your coffee?

Assistant's response: I take it far away from me. If it spills, I'm done for.

Voice command: OK Google, what's your favorite ice cream?

Assistant's response: You can't go wrong with Neapolitan. There's something in it for everyone.

Voice command: OK Google, hello, it's me.

Assistant's response: Sure, for that, you can talk to remote interface to consciousness. Does that sound good? [Hint: Say, "Yes."]

Voice command: OK Google, random fact.

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will give you a random fact.*



Voice command: OK Google, random number between [x] and [].

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will give you a random number.*

Voice command: OK Google, heads or tails.

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will give you a heads or tails response.*

Voice command: OK Google, play a game.

Assistant's response: OK. I have a few options for that...

Voice command: OK Google, trivia.

Assistant's response: Oh yeah. This is so much better than telling you about the weather. Let me get into character...

Voice command: OK Google, crystal ball.

Assistant's response: OK, let me find an appropriately weird table cloth... Come closer, closer... OK stop. Close your eyes and clear your thoughts. Now ask a question.

Voice command: OK Google, spin the wheel.

Assistant's response: Always happy to spin the wheel... it landed on vehicle sounds.

Voice command: OK Google, I'm feeling lucky.

Assistant's response: A game show? Yes! Hold on, let me get all my stuff together...

Voice command: OK Google, are you feeling lucky?

Assistant's response: Nice. This is the part where the music starts and I get to be a game show host.



Voice command: OK Google, Mad Libs.

Assistant's response: Sure, I'll pretend to go get a pencil. This is Mad Libs. The world's greatest word game.



Voice command: OK Google, surprise me.

Assistant's response: Here's something you might not know...

Voice command: OK Google, play the name game with Mitch.

Assistant's response: Alright. Mitch, Mitch, bo-bitch. Banana-fana fo-fitch. Fee-fi-mo-itch. Mitch!

Voice command: OK Google, play the name game with Chuck

Assistant's response: You got it. Chuck, Chuck, bo-bhuck. Banana fanna fo-fhuck. Fee, fy, mo-mhuck. Chuck!

Voice command: OK Google, what does a (animal name) sound like?

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will play the right animal sound.*

Voice command: OK Google, how do you make (name of food)?

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will serve up a recipe.*

Voice command: OK Google, tune my instrument.

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant asks you to name a musical note, and then it will play said note so that you can tune your instrument.*

Voice command: OK Google, f*** you.

Assistant's response:*Google Assistant will offers to send feedback.*

Voice command: OK Google, roll the dice.

Assistant's response: Rolling a 20-sided di... *Google Assistant will roll di.*

Voice command: OK Google, tell me a riddle.

Assistant's response: What has keys but no locks and space but no room? A computer.



Voice command: OK Google, say the alphabet.

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will recite the alphabet.*

Voice command: OK Google, what Easter Eggs do you have?

Assistant's response: *Google Assistant will give you a hint to help find more Easter eggs.*

Liked this? Check out Google Assistant tips and tricks