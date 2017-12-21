Doubling up on Google Home: How and why to use multiple Google Home devices

Not to be left behind, Google is pushing hard with the company's various smart home speaker devices - the Home, Mini and Max. Although perhaps not currently popular as the Amazon Echo line-up, these are smart AI-assistant devices that should not be overlooked as they're backed by Google's powerful search algorithms and ecosystem.

These intelligent devices are a great addition to any smart home, but if you're considering a purchase or have been given a couple as a gift, then you might be wondering what multiple devices are capable of.

Strategically placed around your home, can several Google Home devices improve your life? We've been testing them out to find out.

Getting started with setting up multiple Google Home devices is a breeze. You can mix and match the smart home speakers too, meaning you can opt for a Google Home Mini in the bedroom and a full-sized Google Home in the living room or just a multitude of Minis dotted around the house. The choice is yours.

Start by downloading the Google Home app for your mobile device (if you haven't already), while meanwhile making sure your Google Home devices are plugged in and turned on.

Once that's done, open the app and tap "get started" - you'll then be able to follow the instructions within the app to set up the speakers and connect them to your account. If you get stuck, Google has a detailed list of instructions on the setup that's worth looking at.

If this is your first time setting up a Google Home device, then we'd also suggest taking a look at our tips and tricks article to make the most of your initial setup.

Repeat the process until all the devices are attached to your account and up and running. Then the real fun begins.

One of the joys of the Google Home system is the ability to broadcast messages across devices in the home. This means that you can send voice messages from one of the smart speakers to all the other Google Home devices. We've covered how to set up broadcasting previously, but once setup is complete, it's really as simple as saying "OK Google, broadcast..." followed by the message you want to send.

This functionality records a snippet of your voice which is then replayed on other the other devices around the house. It's worth noting that if people aren't expecting to hear the message they might be taken off guard, so it's worth ensuring you grab their attention first. "OK Google, broadcast listen up everyone, it's time for dinner" is bound to get feet dashing to the dinner table.

Although broadcast is not quite as powerful as the intercom system available on multiple Amazon Echo devices, it's still a useful feature and something you'll regularly use if you have several Google Home speakers.

Within the Google Home app, it is possible to name your speakers to whatever you choose to help you to identify them. To do this:

Open the Google Home app. Click the devices icon on the top right. Select the appropriate device. Click the three dots menu icon. Tap settings. Then find "name" and set an appropriate device name.

Doing this offers more benefits than just being able to easily identify each speaker within the app. Some commands to Google can then be used to control one Google Home device from another. For example, in the kitchen saying "OK Google, play a relaxing playlist on my living room speaker" would do just that.

This functionality is limited at the moment, you cannot set timers or alarms for one speaker from another as of now, but we expect to see improvements here in future.

If you're interested in having music thumping throughout your house, then the good news is Google Home devices are capable of that too. All it requires is a few setup steps and you're away.

Open the Google Home app. Click the devices icon on the top right. Select one of the Google Home speakers. Click the three dots menu icon. Tap "create group". Logically name the group and select the Google Home speakers you want to include.

Once that's done, you're then ready to cast audio to the speakers in that group. Multi-room music playback supports Spotify, TuneIn Radio and Google Play Music, so all you need to do is say "OK Google, play my party playlist downstairs" to get the tunes thumping (replace "party playlist" and "downstairs" with the name of your song/playlist and group name respectively).

Unfortunately, Google does not support multi-room audio for other things you might like. Podcasts, for example, can only be played on a single device. Alarms and timers are also limited to the device they're requested on. If you set a timer using a Google Home in the kitchen, it won't carry through to the other Google Home speakers in the lounge or bedroom, for example, which is a shame as such a functionality would be useful.

With multiple Google Home devices around the house, it's reasonable to assume that you'll have several people with access to them. Google Home is capable of supporting multiple users with a few simple setup steps. We've covered how to do this before, it essentially involves each person linking their Google account to the Google Home devices within the app on their own phone or tablet and going through the voice training model so the smart speakers will recognise them when they make a request.

Setting up multiple user support ensures that day briefings, calendars and even playlists are properly synced and all members of the household get the results they're expecting when talking to Google. This functionality doesn't require multiple Google Home devices, but it's certainly worth setting up if you do have a few.

For US owners, Google Home also supports "Family Link" which allows stricter parental controls between a child's Google account and the Google Home device. This helps with parental management of a youngster's internet usage with Google Home and with their devices, ensuring they stay safe online whatever they're doing. It also helps prevent accidental access to inappropriate content which might be cast through Google Home to a Chromecast or other castable device.

As it's linked to your Google account, reminders, shopping lists and your calendar are synced across all devices. If you set a reminder on one Google Home device, you'll get a notification light on the others at the specific time to nudge you about it at the appropriate time.

As another example, saying "OK Google, add milk to my shopping list" will do just that. That shopping list can then be accessed from any Google Home speaker by just asking "OK Google, what's on my shopping list". To make life easier, you can also get Google to send the list to your phone by asking it to do so straight afterwards - "OK Google, send that to my phone." The shopping list is then sent to your phone where it's accessible via Google Assistant or directly from Google's dedicated site.

It's still early days and new functionality is being added regularly as Google gets a sense of what users want and how they're using these AI-powered smart speakers. As you can see, there's already a fair amount of functionality that works across multiple Google Home devices that makes having more than one worthwhile.

This multi-device use does, of course, depend on how you plan to use the speakers but even as a basic multi-room audio system it's a real treat. As with the Amazon Echo line-up, it's not necessary to have multiple devices in your house to get a great smart home experience, but it does enhance it and will make your life easier in a number of ways.