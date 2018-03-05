Google Home Mini bargain: Add Google Assistant to your home for £39

Google wants everyone to treat their mum this Mother's Day to a Google Home Mini, by knocking £10 off until 12 March. The Google Home Mini is currently being offered for a very affordable £39, down from the usual price of £49.

The Home Mini deal is available from the majority of retailers, including directly from Google, Currys, John Lewis and Argos.

The new Google Home Mini is the smallest and most affordable way to add Google Assistant to your home, ideal for a second room. With the current price, it's almost rude not to buy one. You could even push the boat out and buy two. There are plenty of reasons to do so.

Google isn't the only manufacturer offering discounts for Mother's Day, as Amazon has knocked money off the Echo Spot, Echo Show, Kindle Paperwhite and 4K Fire TV.