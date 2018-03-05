  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Google smart home news

Google Home Mini bargain: Add Google Assistant to your home for £39

and |
Pocket-lint Google Home Mini bargain: Add Google Assistant to your home for £39

Google wants everyone to treat their mum this Mother's Day to a Google Home Mini, by knocking £10 off until 12 March. The Google Home Mini is currently being offered for a very affordable £39, down from the usual price of £49.

The Home Mini deal is available from the majority of retailers, including directly from Google, Currys, John Lewis and Argos.

The new Google Home Mini is the smallest and most affordable way to add Google Assistant to your home, ideal for a second room. With the current price, it's almost rude not to buy one. You could even push the boat out and buy two. There are plenty of reasons to do so.

Google isn't the only manufacturer offering discounts for Mother's Day, as Amazon has knocked money off the Echo Spot, Echo Show, Kindle Paperwhite and 4K Fire TV. 

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Amazon Echo Spot and Echo Show deals slash prices for Mother's Day
  2. Google Home Mini bargain: Add Google Assistant to your home for £39
  3. Amazon Echo review: The best way to experience Alexa?
  4. Amazon Alexa review: What is Alexa and what can Amazon Echo do?
  5. Amazon might give Alexa smarter real-time translation powers
  1. Amazon just bought Ring and its smart home devices for $1 billion
  2. Amazon Echo owners in the UK can now use Alexa to control Fire TVs
  3. Samsung confirms it will unveil its Bixby smart speaker this year
  4. Archos Hello Google Assistant smart display to show face at MWC 2018
  5. Samsung VR7000 Powerbot review: This robot vacuum really sucks

Comments