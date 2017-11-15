  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Google smart home news

John Lewis and Google bring Moz the Monster to life with interactive storybook

|
John Lewis John Lewis and Google bring Moz the Monster to life with interactive storybook

To coincide with the debut of Moz the Monster, the star of John Lewis' Christmas campaign, the retail giant has released a storybook for children. The story reveals how Moz is discovered by a young boy named Joe, hiding under his bed. The book, and Moz, can be brought to life thanks to a partnership between John Lewis and Google, that lets children use the Google Home smart speaker to interact with the story. 

By saying "Ok Google, talk to Moz the Monster", Google will start reading the story aloud, voiced by actress Sally Philips. While it hasn't given full details of how you can interact with it, John Lewis does say the story can be personalised by adding different sound effects. Once the story is finished, Google Home will ask children some simple questions to test how closely they were listening, and get them involved with the story. 

You don't need to buy the physical copy of the book to be able to listen to the interactive version, but it gives children pictures to help them follow along with the story. 

The John Lewis Moz the Monster storybook is available to buy now, either online or in-store directly from John Lewis. 

PopularIn Smart Home
Amazon’s next Echo Dot looks radically different in leaked pics
Nespresso Barista is smartphone controlled and can even make hot chocolate
Colgate smart toothbrush will teach you how to brush properly, exclusive to Apple
Arlo Audio Doorbell vs Nest Hello vs Ring Video Doorbells: What's the difference?
Netgear is adding an audio doorbell to its Arlo home security range
How to adjust Alexa's EQ and sound controls by voice
Comments