If you have multiple Google Nest smart home speakers then you can use this simple trick to send messages between them. This technique allows you to use Google Nest (previously Google Home) speakers as an intercom system, sending messages throughout your home with ease.

We like to use this for simple things like telling the kids to come downstairs for dinner or letting everyone know it's time to leave the house. The good news is it's really easy to do.

It's basically a Google Assistant upgrade that lets you broadcast your voice to all your Google Nest speakers or Google Assistant-enabled speakers - using either another speaker or your smartphone. Here's everything you need to know about how the feature works.

How to broadcast voice messages with Google Nest Speakers

Getting started

Before you can start broadcasting voice messages, you need two or more Google Nest speakers (any combination of Google Nest will do including Nest Audio, Mini, Max or Hub). All these Google speakers have to be on the same Wi-Fi network, and at least one member of your household has to sign into their Goole account on each of the Google Nest speakers. Do Not Disturb must be off, as well.

Broadcast a message

To send a message, simply say "OK Google, broadcast", followed by whatever you want to say.

So, if you need to round up the family or your co-workers in the morning, all you have to do is say “OK Google, broadcast it’s time for school" or "OK Google, broadcast it's time for a meeting".

Your message will then broadcast to all Google Assistant-enabled speakers signed into the same Google account. It'll even ring a dinner bell if you say "OK Google, broadcast it's dinner time."

You don't have to be near a Google Home speaker for this feature to work, either. Just use Google Assistant on your smartphone to send messages to your Google Assistant-enabled speakers. Easy.

Do you have to say 'broadcast'?

No. You can also say "shout", "tell everyone", or "announce".

Want to know more?

See Google's help center for more examples on how to use this feature.