How to broadcast voice messages to your Google Home speakers

You can now use your Google Home speakers as an intercom system.

Google has updated its Google Home speaker lineup so that you can easily send a message to everyone in your home or office. It's basically pushed a Google Assistant upgrade that lets you broadcast your voice to all your Google Home speakers or Google Assistant-enabled speakers - using either another speaker or your smartphone. Here's everything you need to know about how the feature works.

Before you can start broadcasting voice messages, you need two or more Google Home speakers (any combination of Google Home or Google Home Mini or Google Home Max). All these Google Home speakers have to be on the same Wi-Fi network, and at least one member of your household has to sign into their Goole account on each of the Google Home speakers. Do Not Disturb must be off, as well.

To send a message, simply say "OK Google, broadcast", followed by whatever you want to say, to a Google Assistant-enabled speakers, such as Google Home, Google Home Mini, or Google Home Max. So, if you need to round up the family or your co-workers in the morning, all you have to do is say “OK Google, broadcast it’s time for school" or "OK Google, broadcast it's time for a meeting".

Your message will then broadcast to all Google Assistant-enabled speakers signed into the same Google account. It'll even ring a dinner bell if you say "OK Google, broadcast it's dinner time." You don't have to be near a Google Home speaker for this feature to work, either. Just use Google Assistant on your smartphone to send messages to your Google Assistant-enabled speakers. Easy.

No. You can also say "shout", "tell everyone", or "announce".

Broadcasting is now rolling out to Google Assistant on phones and Google Home speakers set to English language in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK, with more languages coming soon.

See Google's help center for more examples on how to use this feature.