Google Assistant adds 50 new games, activities, and stories just for kids

But your child needs to be on Family Link

Google Assistant just got more fun for kids.

Google has added more than 50 games and activities to its assistant. It includes experiences like musical chairs, trivia, Disney-themed games, and original stories for children. They’ll work via Google Assistant on both Android phones and the Google Home. To complement this update, Google has rolled out voice identification for children so that its assistant will be better at recognising kids from adults.

You can learn more about how to set up Google Home to recognise voices from here. Now, your kids will need a Family Link account, which we also explain here. It basically allows kids under 13 to have a Google account with parental supervision. Once you get all that set up, your kids can say things like, "OK Google", followed by “Let’s learn", "Play space trivia", “Help me with my homework", and more.

This new initiative is clearly Google's way of luring in more customers who have children. Although Amazon Alexa has a huge pool of third-party skills, it's hit or miss when it comes to finding ones specifically tailored to children. Now, Google can step in and give you what you - or rather, your children - want. Go here for a fuller list of the new child-friendly integrations you can use with Google Assistant.

