Google Wifi now lets you block inappropriate sites to protect kids

Google has updated Google Wifi with a new tool that gives you more control over the types of sites your kids can visit.

The popular mesh Wi-Fi router system now offers a tool called Site Blocking. It is rolling out so that you can block more than eight million sites. This is a handy feature for those of you who want to give your child the opportunity to access the web and explore and learn, but also worry that they might end up on websites hosting inappropriate content. Now, with Site Blocking, you can prevent that.

Site Blocking easily allows you to block access to non-kid-friendly websites on any device in your home - all from the Google Wifi app. Site Blocking actually uses Google’s existing SafeSearch technology, which you might already be familiar with, as it was created in 2009 to help filter explicit content from your Google Search results. The SafeSearch team has essentially applied their work to Google Wifi.

"Because SafeSearch is constantly crawling the web for new sites, the list of explicit sites blocked by Wi-Fi’s family controls will automatically be updated in real time," Google explained in a blog post on 16 October. It said the ability to block inappropriate websites will be available over the next day to all Google Wifi users across the world. All you have to do is open the Google Wifi app to get started.

