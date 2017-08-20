Spotify Free users can now control their music through Google Home

Spotify has announced that users who subscribe to the free tier of the music streaming service, can now play their songs through the Google Home speaker, complete with voice commands

Voice control has currently only been available to premium subscribers, but the move to include free users as well will come as very welcome news indeed. It's not a worldwide rollout, as only users in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, France and Germany can make use of the new feature.

To use Spotify through Google Home, and enable voice commands, simply set Spotify as the default music service within the Google Home app and you're away.

Voice commands are plentiful, and can include simple ones such as "Ok Google, play Spotify", to "Ok Google, play my chill playlist".

If you set a playlist such as your Discover Weekly to play, and you come across a song you haven't heard before, you can ask Google what song is playing, and it will reply. You can then follow up by asking Google to add that song to your library, or a particular playlist. Likewise, you can remove songs in a similar way.

You can ask Google to play certain bands or songs, and once you have Spotify linked as your default account, you won't need to specify to Home that you want it to be played through the service.

The new feature is rolling out now, so make you update your Spotify app to the latest version to take advantage of voice control.