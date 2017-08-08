Google Home preview program: How to try the latest features first

Google has quietly unveiled a preview program for its smart speaker.

About a year ago, Google launched a preview program for Chromecast, and now, as spotted by Android Police, it's apparently launched one for Google Home, too. This program lets early adopters - or you - try upcoming firmware updates before they’re officially released to the public. That means you can test new features included in the updates before anyone else. Here's what you need to know.

The preview program allows you to test new features and provide feedback. This is not 'beta' software. Google said the updates will be of "the same quality as production version updates". You're just getting earlier access to new features before they’re released to the public.

You sign up for the program by opening the Home app, selecting the device, and opting in to the program from the Settings menu. It's free to join and try new firmware updates and features.

You can send feedback by saying to your Google Home: "OK Google, send feedback". Then, record an audio message with your feedback. It'll be sent to the Google Home team. You can also send feedback from the Google Home app. Learn more about how to do that from here.

At Google I/O 2017, Google announced new features coming to Google Home, including free calling to phones in the US and Canada. You can also expect new streaming services and a TV interface. To be among the first to try these updates, join the Preview Program.