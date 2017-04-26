  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Google smart home news

Google Home just became the perfect sous-chef for your kitchen

|
Google Google Home just became the perfect sous-chef for your kitchen
Amazon Echo vs Plus vs Dot vs Show vs Spot: What's the difference?
Amazon Echo vs Plus vs Dot vs Show vs Spot: What's the difference?

Google Home now serves up numerous guided recipe instructions.

Anyone who owns a voice-activated smart speaker, including Amazon Echo, knows it's perfect for the kitchen. Don't know how many teaspoons are in a tablespoon? Ask your speaker. Want to set a timer? Ask your speaker. Want to cook a pizza? Ask your speaker for a recipe. Unfortunately, Google Home's assistant had trouble with that last bit. While Alexa could tap into Allrecipe to serve up 60,000 recipes, Google Assistant was more limited in what it could do.

Until now. Google has expanded the number of recipes available on Google Assistant by adding step-by-step instructions for “more than 5 million” meals. All you have to do is say “OK Google, let's make a chocolate cake.” Or, you can say “Send to Google Home" so that you can view the recipe using the Google Search app on iOS and Android. Either way, Google Assistant on Google Home will walk you through the recipe when it hears relevant commands.

Say “OK Google, start cooking" to get a break down, and you can say “OK Google, repeat” to hear the last step once more. You can even say “Ok=K Google, what’s step three?” While Google Home could access a few recipes before, this latest update is a dramatic expansion that pulls from several big publishers, including “Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network, and more", Google explained.

Google said this update will roll out over the coming weeks.

PopularIn Smart Home
Hive Hub 360 review: Not quite a complete revolution
Google Home deals for January 2019: Google Home Mini now $29 or £29
Sharp adds Alexa to new smart kitchen appliances range
Ring Door View Cam initial review: A connected doorbell perfect for apartment renters
The best new Alexa devices: AI-powered TVs, fridges, mirrors and more
Buy two Amazon Echo Dots for £59.99, saving £40
Comments