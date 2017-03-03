Google Home may add multiple-user support and voice recognition

Google Home may soon get a lot more useful for the entire family.

One of the most annoying things about Google Home and similar smart speakers is that they only work with a single account. So all the services and integrations and features are tied to one person, which is cumbersome when you consider smart speakers sit in the home and are frequently used by everyone else in the home. Well, according to a new report, Google is working on a fix.

Android Police noticed clues in the latest version of the Google Home app that suggest Google is about to add multi-user support. The code also had references to a device being able to recognise your voice, meaning Google’s devices may one day be able to identify who’s speaking. Keep in mind Time said earlier this week that Amazon is also working on enabling Alexa to distinguish voices.

Alexa-enabled devices already support multiple users, though you have to manually switch them. Ever since Alexa debuted a couple years ago, people have come to love having an always-on assistant - to the point where every company is scrambling to add Alexa to their devices. But we can't help but think that automatic switching between people would greatly improve the experience .

Amazon's implementation is apparently ready to roll out; the company is just ironing out some privacy kinks first. Meanwhile, Google's multi-user support could be in development for a while. It's hard to tell. We'll probably hear more about it at Google I/O in May.