What is Google Wifi and how does the mesh router work?

Google introduced Google Wifi in the US at the end of 2016 and now its own broadband router is coming to the UK.

It's a bit different to many other routers in that it can pair with other Google Wifi routers around the home to make a mesh network and therefore ensure better wireless internet connectivity.

In addition, each base station looks like a Scandinavian-style, double-stacked hockey puck that Google described as a "visually subtle" disk. It's a far cry from the usual router brick.

Here's everything you need to know about Google Wifi, including when and where you can buy it.

Google describes Google Wifi as a "Wi-Fi system that beams a powerful signal throughout your home".

It is designed to be expandable, so you can use several of them in your home. It can also handle multiple devices, meaning you can stream in the living room and kitchen while someone games in the basement - and there should be no Wi-Fi congestion or a contest for bandwidth.

You basically put several of these routers (aka points) around your home to boost your network. You will get Wi-Fi signal everywhere, from your bathroom to your basement. Think of Google Wifi as an expandable system for better coverage. Instead of one router, multiple routers work together to deliver fast input throughout your home.

It essentially offers mesh network-like coverage so avoids black spots in your connectivity.

If you have a smaller home (up to 1,500 square feet), Google recommended that you start with a single Google Wifi router. You can add more points if you need more coverage. Google is offering a three-pack set that covers up to 4,500 square feet.

Google Wifi has a feature called Network Assist that allows it to actively manage and optimise your network behind the scenes so you don't have to adjust settings. Google Wifi handles networking automatically, picking channels, etc., and it keeps the signal strong in every corner of your house by transitioning your device to the best router for less congestion and better speed.

Google Wifi also has a feature called Scheduled Pause. It lets you pause the internet in your house, You can automatically disrupt the Wi-Fi for everyday events like bedtime or homework so that your kids can better focus, Google contends.

But we think you'll just end up upsetting your loved ones. Still, Google noticed that people have trouble falling asleep at night because they check emails and surf the web. And many people, in and outside of Google, have told the company that they find screen time is a particularly common challenge for parents -- "from getting kids to put down their favourite game to struggling to have dinner without eyes glued to devices."

Now, using the Google Wifi app, parents can tell their Google Wifi to shut down at a specific time in their daily schedule. When the time arrives, their router will pause the internet for specific devices, allowing them to still get online while their kids stomp and pout in the other room.

Yes. Although Google Wifi can optimise service without your input, you can still control it through a companion app. You can even manage several features, including the Wi-Fi access of your kids. As Google said, "You don't have to shut down the router, just go to the app and hit pause."

Google Wifi bundles available in the US through Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

It will also launch in the UK on 6 April, also through the Google Store, where you can currently join a waiting list.

Google Wifi costs $129 in the States for one base station or $299 for three.

UK pricing starts at £129 for the one Google Wifi base station. A pack of two will cost £229.