Google's Assistant could soon take over your entire house

Google recently launched two new smartphones, the Pixel and Pixel XL and the Google Home wireless speaker. All three devices have the company's new Google Assistant built-in.

Assistant is an evolution of Google Now and is designed to offer each individual user a personal experience, being able to have proper conversations and understanding relatively complex tasks.

You can get Assistant with the Allo app for Android and iOS devices, but it's built into the core of Pixel phones and Home speaker.

Variety reports that Google has said it's now holding talks with home audio manufacturers to embed Assistant into their products as well, specifically the ones that already support Google Cast.

Variety also says that Google has in some way demanded that any manufacturer that uses Google Cast, can't use competing technologies such as Amazon's Alexa, however some Bluetooth speakers and AV receivers do use Apple AirPlay as well, but this doesn't a voice assistant in the same way.

Mario Queroz, VP of product management at Google has also apparently said Google is looking into ways of allowing manufacturers that don't currently use Cast to built the Assistant technology into their products as well.

With Samsung's recent announcement that it's bought Viv, a new voice-based assistant developed by the founder of Siri, there's soon going to be an all out war for best AI assistant. Google, it seems, is taking some big steps into taking over your home so no matter where you are, you'll be able to get answers to questions, complete online orders or play music. Let battle commence.