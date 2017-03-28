Google Wifi router will arrive in the UK on 6 April

Google has announced that its Wifi router already available in the US, will be making its way to the UK next month. Simply called Google Wi-Fi, each base station looks like a Scandinavian-style, double-stacked hockey puck that Google described as a "visually subtle" disc.

You can buy multiple routers to form a mesh network. You basically put several of these discs around your home to boost your network, allowing you to get Wi-Fi signal everywhere, from your bathroom to your basement. Think of Google Wifi as an expandable system for better coverage. Instead of one router, multiple routers work together to deliver fast input to throughout your home, Google said. It's basically a modular system.

Google Wifi has a feature called Network Assist that allows it to actively manage and optimise your network behind the scenes so you don't have to adjust settings. Google Wifi handles networking automatically, picking channels, etc, and it keeps the signal strong in every corner of your house by transitioning your device to the best router for less congestion and better speed.

Although Google Wifi can optimise service without your input, you can still control it through a companion smartphone app. You can even manage several features, including the Wi-Fi access of your kids. Google said, "You don't have to shut down the router, just go to the app and hit pause."

Google Wifi will be available in the UK from 6 April for £129 for one router or £229 for a pack of two.

The launch of Google Wifi in the UK follows the much anticipated arrival of Google Home, Google's always-on assistant and rival to Amazon Echo.

